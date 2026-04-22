NFL Draft prospect Rueben Bain Jr. mum about 2024 crash when publicly asked about it for first time

As much as everyone would wish it had never happened, the auto accident Rueben Bain Jr. caused in 2024 that left one of his passengers in a coma before she eventually died months later, cannot be wished away.

The tragedy happened. And that cannot be swept under the proverbial rug.

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

But Bain has done his best to do exactly that in the months since he finished his final season at the University of Miami and before Thursday’s first round of the NFL draft.

Bain, along with all the other top prospects attending the NFL draft in Pittsburgh, on Wednesday participated in a league-sponsored community event at the dedication of U.S. Steel Community Field at Hazelwood Green.

After the ceremony all the prospects spoke with reporters. And that’s when, for the first time, Bain was asked about the fateful accident.

"I’m not answering any questions about that," Bain said when he was asked if he’s worried the crash in South Florida will affect his draft status.

Then he was asked a follow-up question on the same subject.

"I’m not answering anything about that," Bain insisted.

This is not unexpected because, as OutKick reported previously, Bain was similarly reticent about answering questions about the incident for multiple teams at the NFL combine.

That, by the way, set off alarms for some personnel people on one team, per a source on that team.

And, frankly, for nothing.

Bain had the case against him dismissed. He's settled a lawsuit with the driver of the other car and the family of deceased Destiny Betts is offering a supportive statement about him. All the NFL teams that have spoken with Bain have been aware of the accident prior to their meetings, including the Kansas City Chiefs who hold the No. 9 overall pick in the first round.

NFL INVESTIGATING HOW SHEDEUR SANDERS' PHONE NUMBER WAS LEAKED FOR PRANK CALL DURING DRAFT

"Well first off, we were probably aware of that at the start of the season. It happened obviously a few years ago," Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said last week. "As far as that impact, look, it’s our responsibility to do our due diligence and fully vet each player as always. Like with any case, we do so with the understanding that all these cases are different and unique."

"This is the most important part of our job, is getting the player right. The whole body of work," Veach said. "What he does on the field, what he does off the field, and we approach it with every case is unique and different but that’s something that above all, is the most important part of what we do. How these guys are going to come in here and they have to be successful on the field but also off the field."

The Chiefs showed significant pre-draft interest in the edge rusher — perhaps more than any other team.

"It’s part of the process, needless to say we spent a lot of time with (Bain Jr.) at the combine," Veach said, "Brought him here (and) had a lot of meetings with a lot of different people and that process is consistent with not just him but with all of our players that we bring here and that we have on our draft board."

Here’s the problem for Bain: Regardless of how tight-lipped he’s been with teams and now reporters about the accident, it will not magically disappear.

If he falls out of the Top 10 in the draft, everyone will point to the accident and his evasiveness about it. And ask him about that.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s also a solid bet that wherever he’s drafted, some enterprising local reporter will dig further into that fateful 4 a.m. mishap in March 2024. And then more questions about it will be asked by people getting no answers from Bain.

It is sure enough Bain’s right to defer on the subject. But that will not make it go away.