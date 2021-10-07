Arkansas State's Samy Johnson leaves game in ambulance in scary scene

Arkansas State defensive back Samy Johnson was placed onto a stretcher and into an ambulance during a game against No. 15 Coastal Carolina on Thursday night.

The scary moment came at the start of the second half. Chanticleers running back Shermari Jones ran for 38 yards. The game was stopped for about 10 minutes as trainers attended to Jones. He reportedly had to have his jersey and shoulder pads cut off to get onto the backboard.

Arkansas State didn’t immediately give an update on Johnson.

The Little Rock native was in his sophomore season with the Red Wolves. He was a three-time All-State selection between 2016 and 2018 at Catholic High School and was considered to be one of the top players in the state. He was a star running back and special teams player in high school.

In 2019, Johnson started the season at the running back position but was moved to cornerback. He played mostly on special teams and was a backup in the secondary in his freshman season.

He started to shine in 2020. He started in six games and was 12th in the Sun Belt Conference in passes defended. He also tied for 14th in interceptions as well. Additionally, he recorded 30 tackles, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Coming into the game against Coastal Carolina, he had 14 total tackles and an interception.

Arkansas State was 1-4 before Thursday and Coastal Carolina was 5-0.