Arizona Wildcats
Published

Arizona Wildcats beat out big-name schools, land highest-ranked recruit in program history

Elijah Rushing is a five-star edge rusher from Tucson

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Arizona Wildcats' football program has failed to win double-digit games in a season since 2014, but the Wildcats might be on the rise after a historic day Thursday. 

Arizona landed the highest-rated recruit in program history when five-star edge rusher Elijah Rushing committed to the Wildcats. 

The Arizona Wildcats take the field before a game against Washington State

The Arizona Wildcats enter the field prior to a game against the Washington State Cougars Nov. 19, 2022, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.  (Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Rushing, a Tucson, Arizona, native, chose the Wildcats over Notre Dame, Tennessee and Oregon. 

"Being a hometown kid born and raised in the heart of Tucson, this decision holds a special significance for me," Rushing said in a video announcing his commitment. "The opportunity to represent my state, my community and my family on the football field is a dream come true. It is a chance to give back to the place that has shaped me, both as an athlete and as an individual."

Rushing is the No. 8-ranked prospect in the 247 Sports 2024 class. 

The Wildcats are preparing to enter a third year under head coach Jedd Fisch and look to build on the momentum they made in 2022. 

Arizona went 5-7 in 2022 after a 1-11 finish in Fisch’s first season in Tucson. 

Jedd Fisch celebrates after beating ASU

Head coach Jedd Fisch of the Arizona Wildcats is drenched with Powerade after defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils 38-35 in a game at Arizona Stadium Nov. 25, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"Coach Fisch continuously pitched the idea of being a hometown guy, and now I can advocate for my home state," Rushing told 247 Sports. "I’m really excited to be committed and love the trajectory of the program. 

"For me, it’s important to be on the front end of something special. We’re building something big, and it’s a great opportunity, a blessing, really, to have my hometown behind me. If you take care of the city, the city will take care of you, so I’m going to do everything I can to push us forward as a team."

A picture of an Arizona football helmet

An Arizona Wildcats helmet sitting on the field during pregame warmups prior to a game between the Wildcats and the California Golden Bears at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium Sept. 24, 2022, in Berkeley, Calif.  (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Wildcats return eight starters on offense from a 2022 team that was 20th in the country in yards per game (461.9).

Arizona was ranked 125th in total defense in 2022. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.