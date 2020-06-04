Arizona State punter eligible to play college football again after going undrafted in NFL

An Arizona State punter was granted a waiver Wednesday to return to school after going undrafted — an apparent first in NCAA football history.

Michael Turk signed with an agent and entered the NFL Draft earlier this year but was not selected and he did not sign with a team. Arizona State filed a special waiver, citing the coronavirus pandemic as preventing Turk from getting a legitimate chance to show off his skills, the Arizona Republic reported.

There was no Arizona State pro day nor did Turk have a private workout because of the pandemic. He was able to attend the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

A school spokesman told the newspaper the waiver was approved and he was going to return to school. It’s thought to have been the first time the NCAA granted a waiver for someone who signed with an agent and declared for the draft to receive their eligibility back.

“By the grace of God I’ve received my 2 years of eligibility back at ASU. Things are crazy and evil in this world but Jesus overcame the world! Put your trust in Him!” Turk tweeted.

Turk set a record last season for the averaged yards punted against Kent State. He averaged 63 yards in five tries in that game.