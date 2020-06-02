Clemson's Dabo Swinney called out by former player, claims he allowed a coach to call teammate 'N-Word' during practice

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney recently put out a statement about the death of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who died while in police custody May 25 after an officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes in a moment caught on cellphone video.

“What I know as I approach everything from a perspective of faith is that where there are people, there’s going to be hate, there’s going to be racism and greed and jealousy and crime and so on because we live in a sinful fallen world,” Swinney said. “We’ve had so much bad news but really today I want to take a moment and offer some good news and for me, the good news is we have a Lord that loves us all and it has conquered already and we all have a choice as to how we think, how we love, how we respond and how we forgive.”

On Tuesday, a former player alleged that Swinney once allowed another coach to use the "N-word" at practice, calling out his statement in the wake of Floyd's death.

Kenyon Tuttle, a former walk-on and the son of Clemson Hall of Famer and 1981 national champion Perry Tuttle, said that Swinney did nothing after a different Clemson coach called one of his teammates the “N-Word” during a practice.

“Cap, you allowed a coach to call a player the N-word during practice with no repercussions,” Tuttle wrote Tuesday on Twitter in response to a Clemson Football tweet. “Not even a team apology. When we had the sit-in in front of sikes [sic] you suggested us players try to stay out of it to limit distractions. Stop protecting your brand, take a stand.”

In another tweet, Tuttle added: “Don’t think I don’t respect Coach Swinney, he is not a terrible person by any means. But he needs to do better than this. All the black athletes that helped you get where you are, you can do better to show them you really have their best interest at heart.”

Former Clemson player Zach Giella contributed to the conversation when he said in a now-deleted tweet: “I remember that sh-- like it was yesterday.”

The Clemson Athletic Department did not return Fox News' request for comment.