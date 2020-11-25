Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona dead at 60

Legendary Argentine soccer player Diego Maradona, who helped bring his country a World Cup in 1986 with the infamous "hand of God" goal, died on Wednesday. He was 60.

The Argentine Football Association confirmed the passing of Maradona with a statement on Twitter expressing “its deepest sorrow.”

“You will always be in our hearts,” a translation of the statement read.

The official cause of death was not known but Maradona had recently undergone brain surgery earlier this month for a subdural hematoma. His doctor said at the time that Maradona did not suffer any complications and appeared to be doing well after surgery.

As a true testament to his status as Argentina’s “Golden Boy,” the office of Argentina's president will decree three days of national mourning because of his passing.

Maradona’s decades-long career was characterized by his impressive footwork and an unbeatable left foot but it was defined by one moment on the world stage.

Maradona’s two goals in the 1986 FIFA World Cup quarterfinals helped advance Argentina to its second cup, but his controversial “Hand of God” goal, in which he punched the ball into England’s net, is what captivated the hearts of his countrymen.

Despite being a national icon, Maradona battled a cocaine addiction in the latter part of his career, which saw him retire in 1997 at 37.

Maradona failed a doping test in 1991 and was banned for 15 months, acknowledging his longtime cocaine addiction. He failed another doping test for stimulants and was thrown out of the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

His health suffered for years after. In 2000 and again in 2004 he was hospitalized near death for heart problems related to drug use. Three years later was hospitalized for acute hepatitis that his doctor blamed on excessive drinking and eating.

Maradona had a short – and unsuccessful – stint coaching the national team between 2008 and 2010.

He will nonetheless be remembered for his astounding talent on the field.

“He has been one of the great artists of my time,” Victor Hugo Morales, Argentina’s most popular soccer broadcaster, said. “Like great masters of music and painting, he has defied our intellect and enriched the human spirit. Nobody has thrilled me more and left me in such awe as Diego."

