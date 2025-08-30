Expand / Collapse search
Ohio State Buckeyes

Dave Portnoy leans into Ohio State drama with disguise, 'I Love Ryan Day' hat

Portnoy is making is 'Big Noon Kickoff' debut

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Dave Portnoy makes first appearance on ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ Video

Dave Portnoy makes first appearance on ‘Big Noon Kickoff’

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy discusses the highly anticipated Texas-Ohio State college football game and joining the ‘Fox’ family on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’ 

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy will make his "Big Noon Kickoff" debut on Saturday ahead of Ohio State and Texas’ marquee matchup to begin the 2025 college football season.

Portnoy’s debut came with much fanfare ahead of the game. Portnoy, a Michigan Wolverines superfan, said earlier in the week he was "banned" from Ohio Stadium, suggesting it may have been because of his fervent support for the maize and blue.

Dave Portnoy at a Miami game

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy attends an NCAA college basketball game on Jan. 22, 2022, in Coral Gables, Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

Ohio State, instead, said Portnoy wasn’t banned from the stadium. He was not a part of the main desk crew for FOX. The crew would be the only ones allowed into the stadium.

Portnoy appeared on "Fox and Friends" outside Ohio Stadium on Saturday and leaned into the drama, wearing a disguise.

"Well what happened was … I got banned by coach Ryan Day from entering ‘The Shoe.’ There’s a lot of animosity and a lot of hate because I’ve been a Michigan truther since we’ve beat the crap out of them the last five years. And all we’ve heard is excuses out of Ohio nation. So, Ryan Day is so butthurt by me, he banned me from going into the stadium," Portnoy, who was wearing a fake mustache and an "I Love Ryan Day" hat told Fox News Channel’s Will Cain. "I’m not allowed in ‘The Shoe’ today."

Ryan Day at Big Ten media days

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. (Lucas Peltier/Imagn Images)

Portnoy joined the "Big Noon Kickoff" team as part of FOX Sports’ partnership with Barstool Sports. Other Barstool Sports personalities are set to join him as well.

No. 1 Texas will look to start the season on the right foot with a win over national champion No. 3 Ohio State.

Jeremiah Smith in college

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) dances into the end zone untouched by Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Nyland Green (2) during the first half at Ohio Stadium. (Barbara Perenic/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images)

The game will start at noon ET on FOX.

