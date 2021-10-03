Expand / Collapse search
Texas Longhorns
Published

Arch Manning says this college has a 'home feel'

Five-star recruit Arch Manning is being pursued by some of the top schools in the nation

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News

Five-star recruit Arch Manning certainly has one college on his radar.

Following Isidore Newman High School’s 59-7 victory on Friday night, Manning caught up with Orangebloods.com and discussed Manning's interest in joining the Texas Longhorns and head coach Steve Sarkisian. 

Manning could potentially be a fit, especially after Sarkisian helped develop Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones while at Alabama. 

Manning said that Austin has a "home feel" after he visited the school during the summer.

Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium Sept. 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. 

Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium Sept. 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia.  (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

"Obviously they are great in offense, offensive-minded," Manning said of Texas and Sarkisian. "They haven’t punted in two games. So, they’re really good, and they’re just laid back, good people. That’s the kind of guys I like."

Texas is one of two teams still in the race to land Manning, according to The Grove Report.

Georgia and Texas appear to be the two schools Manning is considering.

High school player Arch Manning looks on with his parents during a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. 

High school player Arch Manning looks on with his parents during a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.  (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Manning visited Tuscaloosa this past weekend to watch the top-ranked Crimson Tide take on No. 12 Ole Miss Saturday afternoon. Manning is set to visit Ole Miss later this month. He is also expected to visit the University of Texas and Clemson University.

Georgia Bulldogs fans show their support for recruiting Arch Manning, who attended the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium Sept. 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. 

Georgia Bulldogs fans show their support for recruiting Arch Manning, who attended the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium Sept. 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia.  (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Last month, Manning visited Sanford Stadium to watch the No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeat SEC rival South Carolina.

Manning has all of the top college programs on his radar and has 12 offers. In his first two seasons as Newman’s starter, he threw for 4,360 yards and 55 touchdowns. He will look to build on that in what should be a sensational junior year.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com