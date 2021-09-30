Arch Manning is set to visit this college football powerhouse this upcoming weekend

Arch Manning's next destination: the University of Alabama.

Manning, the five-star junior quarterback at Isidore Newman in New Orleans, Louisiana, will visit Tuscaloosa to watch the top-ranked Crimson Tide take on No. 12 Ole Miss in a showdown on Saturday afternoon.

Even though Manning’s attention will be on Alabama head coach Nick Saban and the rest of the Crimson Tide, he will certainly focus on the Rebels too, as his grandfather and namesake Archie — as well as uncle Eli — played for the university. His father Cooper also committed to Ole Miss, but his career came to an end after he was diagnosed with a rare spinal condition.

Manning is set to visit Ole Miss later this month. He is also expected to visit the University of Texas and Clemson University. Last month, Manning visited Sanford Stadium to watch the No. 2-ranked University of Georgia Bulldogs defeat SEC rival, University of South Carolina.

Manning has all of the top college programs on his radar and currently has 12 offers. In his first two seasons as Newman’s starter, he threw for 4,360 yards and 55 touchdowns. He will look to build on that in what should be a sensational junior year.