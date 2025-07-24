Expand / Collapse search
Texas Longhorns

Arch Manning receives comparison to legendary Texas quarterback

Manning is set to begin his junior year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Bruce Feldman on Arch Manning’s expectations and Texas outlook | The Herd Video

Bruce Feldman on Arch Manning’s expectations and Texas outlook | The Herd

Bruce Feldman joins Colin Cowherd to break down Arch Manning’s expectations this season and what to expect from the Texas Longhorns.

Arch Manning will enter his first season as the Texas Longhorns’ starting quarterback with high expectations, even though he’s only started two games in his young career.

Mack Brown, a former head coach at Texas and North Carolina, made another wild comparison to Manning, likening him to legendary Longhorns quarterback Vince Young.

Vince Young runs the ball

Texas Longhorns quarterback Vince Young, #10, runs past Southern California Trojans linebackers Oscar Lua, #45, and Keith Rivers, #55, during the 4th quarter of the Rose Bowl Game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Jan. 4, 2006. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports )

"He also seems like he listens. He's very humble," Brown said in a recent appearance on "The Stampede." "He said too much has been written about me, more than I've accomplished. I mean, he is kind of self-deprecating. But I like it. He's a whole lot like Vince at the same age."

Young didn’t need to throw too much in his sophomore season as the team rode the back of Cedric Benson in the backfield. It was his junior season in which he broke out, won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Award and led the Longhorns to a stunning national championship victory over USC. He had 3,036 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes that season.

Mack Brown and Case McCoy

Texas Longhorns head coach Mack Brown celebrates with Texas Longhorns quarterback Case McCoy, #6, after a touchdown during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at the Alamo Dome in San Antonio on Dec. 30, 2013. (Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

Brown also liked how Manning conducted himself during his SEC Media Days appearance last week and how he avoided questions about what other coaches had said about him.

Manning is more polished with the media than most – and he’s had a lot of role models to look up to. He’s the son of Cooper Manning, who was a high school football great in his own right, and the nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning. He’s also the grandson of Archie Manning.

The lineage is there, but soon it will be time to shut up and play football.

Arch Manning throws

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, #16, warms up before the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Jan. 1, 2025. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

He had 939 passing yards and nine touchdown passes last season. However, his first task as a starter will be to go up against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.