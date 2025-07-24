Arch Manning receives comparison to legendary Texas quarterback

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Arch Manning will enter his first season as the Texas Longhorns’ starting quarterback with high expectations, even though he’s only started two games in his young career.

Mack Brown, a former head coach at Texas and North Carolina, made another wild comparison to Manning, likening him to legendary Longhorns quarterback Vince Young.

"He also seems like he listens. He's very humble," Brown said in a recent appearance on "The Stampede." "He said too much has been written about me, more than I've accomplished. I mean, he is kind of self-deprecating. But I like it. He's a whole lot like Vince at the same age."

Young didn’t need to throw too much in his sophomore season as the team rode the back of Cedric Benson in the backfield. It was his junior season in which he broke out, won the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year Award and led the Longhorns to a stunning national championship victory over USC. He had 3,036 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes that season.

Brown also liked how Manning conducted himself during his SEC Media Days appearance last week and how he avoided questions about what other coaches had said about him.

Manning is more polished with the media than most – and he’s had a lot of role models to look up to. He’s the son of Cooper Manning, who was a high school football great in his own right, and the nephew of Super Bowl champions Peyton and Eli Manning. He’s also the grandson of Archie Manning.

The lineage is there, but soon it will be time to shut up and play football.

He had 939 passing yards and nine touchdown passes last season. However, his first task as a starter will be to go up against the defending national champion Ohio State Buckeyes on Aug. 30.