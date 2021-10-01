Arch Manning's dad makes short remark on Georgia recruitment trip

Arch Manning’s family has mostly been out of the spotlight when it comes to the star high school quarterback’s recruitment process, leaving the Louisiana standout to make his own decision.

In September, Manning visited Georgia when the Bulldogs were taking on South Carolina. He received a warm welcome from the Bulldogs faithful and was treated to a victory.

Cooper Manning, Arch’s father and the eldest brother of Peyton and Eli, cautiously remarked about his son's visit to Dawg Nation.

"I think it is best as a parent to just enjoy the visits and keep my comments out of the public. Arch mentioned he had a great visit and I think that’s plenty enough," Cooper Manning said.

"Athens was great. Kirby (Smart) and his staff are first class."

Manning has all of the top college programs on his radar and currently has 12 offers. In his first two seasons as Isidore Newman High School’s starter, he threw for 4,360 yards and 55 touchdowns. He will look to build on that in what should be a sensational junior year.

His next recruiting trip will be to Alabama this weekend. Manning is set to visit Ole Miss later this month. He is also expected to visit Texas and Clemson.

Georgia and Texas might be the frontrunners for Manning, according to Dawgs Daily.