Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

Arch Manning's dad makes short remark on Georgia recruitment trip

Cooper Manning made brief comment on how Georgia visit went with more trips on schedule

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Arch Manning’s family has mostly been out of the spotlight when it comes to the star high school quarterback’s recruitment process, leaving the Louisiana standout to make his own decision.

In September, Manning visited Georgia when the Bulldogs were taking on South Carolina. He received a warm welcome from the Bulldogs faithful and was treated to a victory.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

High school player Arch Manning looks on with his parents during a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs Sept. 18, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. 

High school player Arch Manning looks on with his parents during a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs Sept. 18, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.  (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

Cooper Manning, Arch’s father and the eldest brother of Peyton and Eli, cautiously remarked about his son's visit to Dawg Nation.

"I think it is best as a parent to just enjoy the visits and keep my comments out of the public. Arch mentioned he had a great visit and I think that’s plenty enough," Cooper Manning said.

ARCH MANNING IS SET TO VISIT THIS COLLEGE FOOTBALL POWERHOUSE THIS UPCOMING WEEKEND

Georgia Bulldogs fans help recruit high school player Arch Manning after Georgia defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks Sept. 18, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.

Georgia Bulldogs fans help recruit high school player Arch Manning after Georgia defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks Sept. 18, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. (Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports)

"Athens was great. Kirby (Smart) and his staff are first class."

Manning has all of the top college programs on his radar and currently has 12 offers. In his first two seasons as Isidore Newman High School’s starter, he threw for 4,360 yards and 55 touchdowns. He will look to build on that in what should be a sensational junior year.

His next recruiting trip will be to Alabama this weekend. Manning is set to visit Ole Miss later this month. He is also expected to visit Texas and Clemson.

Georgia Bulldogs fans show their support for recruiting Arch Manning, who attended during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. 

Georgia Bulldogs fans show their support for recruiting Arch Manning, who attended during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on Sept. 18, 2021, in Athens, Georgia.  (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia and Texas might be the frontrunners for Manning, according to Dawgs Daily.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com