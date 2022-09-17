Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Appalachian State Mountaineers
Published

Appalachian State walks it off with last second Hail Mary to beat Troy

The Mountaineers have made headlines in each of the first three weeks of the college football season

By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Appalachian State football has made some crazy headlines each week of the college football season.

In Week 1, they scored 40 points in the fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough in their 63-61 loss to the UNC Tarheels.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice (7) drops back to pass during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice (7) drops back to pass during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

Last week, they traveled to Texas A&M, who were ranked No. 6 in the country, and pulled off a stunning upset (giving Michigan fans some horrible flashbacks of 2007).

Naturally, they had to give last week's win a challenge - and that they did.

 Head coach Shawn Clark of the Appalachian State Mountaineers reacts to a pass interference call during the first half against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 10, 2022 in College Station, Texas. 

 Head coach Shawn Clark of the Appalachian State Mountaineers reacts to a pass interference call during the first half against the Texas A&amp;M Aggies at Kyle Field on September 10, 2022 in College Station, Texas.  (Carmen Mandato/Getty Image)

UNRANKED APPALACHIAN STATE SHOCKS NO. 6 TEXAS A&M WITH UPSET WIN ON ROAD

Down 28-26 with two seconds left, all Appalachian State had was a Hail Mary opportunity from their own 47-yard line.

Well, Chase Brice launched one down field that was deflected, but found the hands of Christian Horn. Horn evaded a pile and ran to the right pylon, crossing the goal line and giving the Mountaineers a 32-28 victory.

Troy had the ball up four points with 25 seconds left, but on 4th and 1 from their own 11, they elected to run the clock down and take a safety.

Troy's free kick was from their own 20, and the Mountaineers returned it to their own 47.

 Appalachian State Mountaineers fans in the stadium before the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kidd Brewer Stadium.

 Appalachian State Mountaineers fans in the stadium before the game against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Kidd Brewer Stadium. (Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

ESPN's "College GameDay" traveled to Boone, N.C. for the first time on Saturday, making it an historical day for Appalachian State. The ending certainly lived up to the pregame hype.

It just keeps getting crazier for the Mountaineers.