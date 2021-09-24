Appalachian State fans under fire for berating Marshall players: 'Pitiful behavior'

Some Appalachian State fans drew ire on social media Friday for their antics after the team’s narrow victory over Marshall.

Sportswriter Emily Van Buskirk tweeted a video appearing to show Mountaineers fans berating Thundering Herd players as they went back into the locker room. Van Buskirk tweeted that fans were "screaming expletives" at Marshall players and telling them to "kill themselves."

The video appeared to show some Marshall players needing to be held back as they talked back to the fans on the way to the locker room.

The interaction drew ire from fans in the college and pro football world.

The game itself was hard-fought, with Appalachian State pulling off the 31-30 victory.

Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali fielded a kick at his own 3-yard line and appeared to be ready to run a reverse to his teammate. But he faked out everyone and ran the ball back for a touchdown. The fake was so good, the broadcast camera followed it. Ali’s score was the big highlight of the night.

Ali would later score in the third quarter with an 8-yard run, but Appalachian State would score 10 straight points, including a go-ahead, 45-yard field goal from Chandler Staton to end up winning the game.

Ali finished with 83 rushing yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Marshall quarterback Grant Wells had 270 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Xavier Gaines had five catches for 104 yards and a score for the Thundering Herd.

Appalachian State’s Camerun Peoples had 78 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Nate Noel led the way with 187 rushing yards.

Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice had 283 passing yards and a touchdown pass. The team had two receivers over 100 yards receiving. Corey Xavier Sutton led with 10 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown while Thomas Hennigan had nine catches for 123 yards.

Appalachian State is now 3-1 and Marshall is 2-2.