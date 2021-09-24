Marshall's Rasheen Ali pulls off incredible fake to score 97-yard kick return touchdown

Marshall football pulled off a brilliant fake reverse on a kick return Thursday night in a game against Appalachian State.

Thundering Herd running back Rasheen Ali fielded the kick at his own 3-yard line and appeared to be ready to run a reverse to his teammate. But he faked out everyone and ran the ball back for a touchdown. The fake was so good, the broadcast camera followed it.

The score put Marshall up six points with 7:01 remaining in the first half.

However, the Marshall lead didn’t last long. Appalachian State running back Camerun Peoples would score his third rushing touchdown of the half with 4 seconds to go to put the Mountaineers back up one point before the teams could head into the locker room.

Ali would later score in the third quarter with an 8-yard run, but Appalachian State would score 10 straight points, including a go-ahead, 45-yard field goal from Chandler Staton to end up winning the game.

Ali finished with 83 rushing yards on 17 carries and a touchdown. Marshall quarterback Grant Wells had 270 passing yards and a touchdown pass. Xavier Gaines had five catches for 104 yards and a score for the Thundering Herd.

Appalachian State’s Peoples had 78 rushing yards. Nate Noel led the way with 187 rushing yards.

Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice had 283 passing yards and a touchdown pass. The team had two receivers over 100 yards receiving. Corey Xavier Sutton led with 10 catches for 127 yards and a touchdown while Thomas Hennigan had nine catches for 123 yards.

Appalachian State is now 3-1 and Marshall is 2-2.