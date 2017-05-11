AP Source: Sabres hire Penguins Jason Botterill as GM

A person with direct knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that the Buffalo Sabres have hired Pittsburgh Penguins associate GM Jason Botterill to be their general manager.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the Sabres have not made an announcement.

Botterill takes over three weeks after Tim Murray was fired, and one day after Pittsburgh advanced to the Eastern Conference finals by defeating the Washington Capitals 2-0 in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series.

TSN.ca first reported the hiring earlier on Thursday.

Botterill's first priority will be hiring a coach to replace Dan Bylsma, who was also fired in Buffalo's second front-office house-cleaning in 3 1/2 years.

The former NHL player has spent the past 10 years working up the Penguins' executive ranks. Over the past three years, Botterill has been GM Jim Rutherford's right-hand man in handling scouting, contract and player development matters.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey