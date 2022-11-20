Antonio Brown trolls Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr amid struggling seasons: 'Wonder why Adams left'

Antonio Brown has turned his attention on social media away from Tom Brady and instead focused it on two other NFL quarterbacks.

The former veteran wideout shared a photoshopped image of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on Twitter Sunday with the caption: "Betting 10k today on Derek Carb."

The Raiders, who are 2-7, take on the Denver Broncos on Sunday after dropping five straight, most recently against the Indianapolis Colts.

Days earlier, Brown also called out Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, seemingly questioning former teammate Davante Adams’ motivations for joining the Raiders.

"I bet Arod appreciate the WRs now," he wrote in a tweet Friday following the Packers’ 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. "Wonder why Adams left."

After their latest loss, Rodgers expressed optimism for the rest of the season.

"The season’s not over," he said during his post game presser. "There’s still six opportunities left. We’ve got a tough game – gotta go to Philly. Hopefully we can, these few days, get a little healthier, refresh the mind, and obviously, we gotta win these next games."

"I've got to throw the ball better than I did tonight," he added later. "There’s not a lot of margin for error for us, and definitely not when a team is stout, but gives you some opportunities. We've got to hit on those plays."

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has also come under scrutiny over Las Vegas’ unexpected struggles this season but a vote of confidence from owner Mark Davis and the team show a unified front heading into Week 11.

"I think that we can all be better in certain instances, but some of the greatest coaches this league have seen had some tough times," Adams said this week. "I’m sure they didn’t all come out the blocks sprinting like Usain Bolt."

The Raiders have lost six one-score games this season, along with a 24-0 shutout by the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.