Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Antonio Brown trolls Tom Brady again with screenshot of supposed text: 'You are acting selfish'

The supposed message was sent by Brady in May 2021, just before Brown's second season with the Bucs

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown has taken aim at Tom Brady yet again, this time posting a lengthy message that the veteran quarterback purportedly sent in May 2021. 

Brown posted the screenshot to his Snapchat that allegedly shows a message from Brady sharing his disappointment with his former teammate.

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Tom Brady and Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the Panthers game at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 26, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

"You are demonstrating very poor decisions and poor communication to so many people who have gone above and beyond to help you," the screenshot of the text read. "You are acting selfish and unfortunately many of those people are exhausted by the erratic and unpredictable emotional behavior." 

In the supposed text, Brady called Brown "humble" and "willing to learn" and acknowledged that the former wide receiver "accomplished some great things" and that he was "on the path to success long term." 

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady of the Buccaneers celebrate their touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady of the Buccaneers celebrate their touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"Unfortunately you have reverted very much back to a young immature man that is selfish, self serving, irrational and irresponsible. I for one, am disappointed in many behaviors over the past few months."  

It’s unclear if the message is in fact from Brady and what the purpose of posting the message was. Many users on social media expressed that the message showed Brady as being a "good friend." 

Brown last played for the Bucs on Jan. 2 when he famously walked off the field at MetLife Stadium with Tampa Bay trailing the New York Jets. 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown wipes his face as he leaves the field after throwing his equipment into the stands during the New York Jets, game on Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown wipes his face as he leaves the field after throwing his equipment into the stands during the New York Jets, game on Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

In the days after, he released texts from then-head coach Bruce Arains and Brady’s longtime trainer Alex Guerrero suggesting he was dealing with an injury leading up to the game that prompted his decision to walk off the field mid-game. 

Brown has also been outspoken about Brady amid his split from ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, trolling him last month with photos of him and Bündchen hugging on the field following the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.