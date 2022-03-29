Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

Antonio Brown threatens to 'expose' music producer, reveals messages

Brown has been an NFL free agent since January

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Antonio Brown over the weekend threatened to "expose" music producer Cydney Christine if she didn’t return the $5,000 she allegedly owed him.

Brown posted a photo of himself on his Instagram Stories with Christine in bed together. Brown wrote "stop playing wit (sic) me." He also claimed she was "playing victim" in their dispute.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives courtside during the Memphis Grizzlies-Brooklyn Nets game on Jan. 3, 2022, in New York.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives courtside during the Memphis Grizzlies-Brooklyn Nets game on Jan. 3, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

The NFL free-agent wide receiver also posted a string of text messages from Christine.

"Please don’t do that to me. I’m really sorry," she replied to Brown. "I just didn’t like the way you were talking to me. This isn’t gonna help anything. What can I do to fix it?"

Cydney Christine arrives as Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi at Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, California.

Cydney Christine arrives as Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi at Hollywood Palladium on May 8, 2019, in Los Angeles, California. (Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Fashion Nova)

Brown replied, "Send my money b----. 5k or u be exposed."

Christine wrote back asking for Brown’s PayPal information, but the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star accused her of "playing" with him.

According to the New York Post, Christine wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday: "I can’t control the past. Gotta do better next time."

Christine, who boats nearly 800,000 followers on Instagram, is a five-time platinum music producer. She has credits on songs such as Drake’s "Money in the Grave," featuring Rick Ross, and Roddy Rich’s "More Than a Trend," just to name a few.

Antonio Brown looks on during the Atlanta Hawks-Los Angeles Clippers game at State Farm Arena on March 11, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Antonio Brown looks on during the Atlanta Hawks-Los Angeles Clippers game at State Farm Arena on March 11, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Brown has been a free agent since the Buccaneers released him following his decision to leave in the middle of a game against the New York Jets.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.