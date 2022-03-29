Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Published

NFL agrees to alter overtime rules — for the postseason only

The rules came under scrutiny during the NFL playoffs

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The NFL on Tuesday approved an alteration of the league’s overtime rules for the postseason beginning with the 2022 season.

Each team in overtime during the NFL playoffs will get possession. The rule was brought to the NFL's annual meeting in Florida by the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts.

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Previously, the first team who scored a touchdown in overtime would win the game. If the team possessing the ball didn’t score or only got a field goal, then the opponent would get a chance on offense.

The overtime rules came under scrutiny during the divisional round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis celebrates with teammate Jon Feliciano during playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis celebrates with teammate Jon Feliciano during playoff football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Chiefs got the ball first in the overtime period after winning the coin toss. Patrick Mahomes led an eight-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a touchdown pass to All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs would win the game 42-36.

The gripe was that the Bills didn’t have a chance to get the ball and match the Chiefs. Josh Allen was having the game of his life. Allen finished with 329 passing yards with four touchdown passes. Each of his touchdown passes went to Gabriel Davis, who finished with eight catches for 201 yards.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scores on an 8-yard touchdown run ahead of Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scores on an 8-yard touchdown run ahead of Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde during the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Buffalo missed out on a chance to play in the AFC Championship and the Chiefs went onto lose in the game to the Cincinnati Bengals.

