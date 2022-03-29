NFL agrees to alter overtime rules — for the postseason only

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The NFL on Tuesday approved an alteration of the league’s overtime rules for the postseason beginning with the 2022 season.

Each team in overtime during the NFL playoffs will get possession. The rule was brought to the NFL's annual meeting in Florida by the Philadelphia Eagles and the Indianapolis Colts.

Previously, the first team who scored a touchdown in overtime would win the game. If the team possessing the ball didn’t score or only got a field goal, then the opponent would get a chance on offense.

The overtime rules came under scrutiny during the divisional round playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs got the ball first in the overtime period after winning the coin toss. Patrick Mahomes led an eight-play, 75-yard drive that was capped by a touchdown pass to All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. The Chiefs would win the game 42-36.

The gripe was that the Bills didn’t have a chance to get the ball and match the Chiefs. Josh Allen was having the game of his life. Allen finished with 329 passing yards with four touchdown passes. Each of his touchdown passes went to Gabriel Davis, who finished with eight catches for 201 yards.

Buffalo missed out on a chance to play in the AFC Championship and the Chiefs went onto lose in the game to the Cincinnati Bengals.