NFL flameout compares own career with Antonio Brown's after latest drama with Oakland Raiders

Antonio Brown’s latest drama with the Oakland Raiders has raised eyebrows with the start of the season days away and one NFL flameout is starting to draw comparisons to his own career.

Ryan Leaf, who was a notorious bust in the league, tweeted Thursday that it seems Brown doesn’t actually want to play football anymore and the latest reported antics proves that.

“It just seems like @AB84 doesn’t want to play football anymore,” Leaf, who is now a college football analyst for ESPN, wrote. “All evidence points to that. I can completely relate to his behavior. I behaved the same way...playing the victim and I never had near his talent. Personal accountability is such an attribute. I hope he finds it soon.”

Brown faces a Week 1 suspension from the Raiders after reportedly getting into a heated incident with general manager Mike Mayock, ESPN reported.

According to the NFL Network, Brown and Mayock did not get physical but did get into a shouting match and Brown told him he would hit Mayock in the face.

It’s unclear whether the Raiders will suspend Brown or deactivate him. Brown was not with the team Thursday, Mayock said in a news conference later.

Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio that he’s working to salvage the relationship between his client and the Raiders.

“I think there’s been a lot of speculation,” he said. “The reality is that we’re still talking through many scenarios. There has yet to be a suspension. Nothing is final yet. I’ve been in touch with Coach Gruden, Mike Mayock. We’re doing our best to work this out. Trying to keep this relationship moving in a good direction again.”

Tensions between Brown and Mayock reportedly escalated after the star wideout shared his apparent displeasure with the general manager for sending him a letter about the possible fines the wide receiver faces for missing a practice and a walkthrough.

Brown shared the letter Mayock sent him and wrote on his Instagram Stories: “WHEN YOUR OWN TEAM WANT TO HATE BUT THERE'S NO STOPPING ME NOW DEVIL IS A LIE. EVERYONE GOT TO PAY THIS YEAR SO WE CLEAR.”

The letter said Brown was going to be fined $40,000 for an unexcused absence from practice on Aug. 18 and $13,950 for skipping a walkthrough in Winnipeg on Aug. 22.

The fines came in the middle of Brown’s saga over which helmet he was allowed to use. Brown reportedly threatened to retire if he couldn’t use the same equipment he had been using for the last 10 seasons, while Mayock challenged him to be “all in or all out.”

The start of Brown’s practice participation was also put on hold due to frostbite on his feet that he suffered at the hands of a cryogenic mishap.

Brown’s tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers came to an end in histrionic fashion and it doesn’t appear the dramatics are going to end any time soon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.