Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Antonio Brown reveals why friendship with Tom Brady went sour

The two won Super Bowl LV together in Tampa Bay

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Antonio Brown has not been afraid to get down and dirty against Tom Brady on social media, and now we may know why.

Brady was the one who recruited Brown to both New England (albeit for one game) and Tampa Bay, the latter in which the duo won a Super Bowl together, Brown's first and Brady's seventh.

However, when it came down to trying to agree on a new contract for the 2021 season and potentially beyond, things went south.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, #12, congratulates wide receiver Antonio Brown, #81, after a touchdown during the 1st quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on Jan. 9, 2021 in Landover, Maryland.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, #12, congratulates wide receiver Antonio Brown, #81, after a touchdown during the 1st quarter of the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField on Jan. 9, 2021 in Landover, Maryland. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Brown said that during the negotiations, the recently retired quarterback "cursed out" his agent.

"My agent, Ed Wasielewski, is getting called, cursed out by Tom Brady over why is he pushing back for the contract for scraps," Brown said on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast. "Imagine if you heard that, the same guy that brought you in to win a ring, the same agent he told you to hook up with to get the deal, is not telling me, the guy’s calling him, saying, yo, cursing him out about scraps of a contract."

"I give everyone their props from a team standpoint, as far as the team, but you know, we all got our own agendas in the midst of the team," he added. "So when you’re an older player, you getting deals like that, you feel like, and I’m telling, my agent’s telling me already before the season that this guy, who he hooked me up with, is calling him, cussing him out about the contract."

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the Pittsburg Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visited the Pittsburg Steelers on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Brown eventually agreed on a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million, but like his relationship with Brady, his tenure in Tampa Bay ended on a sour note.

In the middle of the Bucs' final game of the 2021 season, Brown went on a tirade where he flipped out on coaches on the sideline, took his jersey off, and ran into the tunnel shirtless. Then-head coach Bruce Arians announced shortly after the game that Brown had played his last snap in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown wipes his face as he leaves the field after throwing his equipment into the stands while his team is on offense during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown wipes his face as he leaves the field after throwing his equipment into the stands while his team is on offense during the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

Brown has not played since that incident - he made seven Pro Bowls and had 928 catches for 12,291 yards.