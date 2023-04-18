Antonio Brown reveals why friendship with Tom Brady went sour

Antonio Brown has not been afraid to get down and dirty against Tom Brady on social media, and now we may know why.

Brady was the one who recruited Brown to both New England (albeit for one game) and Tampa Bay, the latter in which the duo won a Super Bowl together, Brown's first and Brady's seventh.

However, when it came down to trying to agree on a new contract for the 2021 season and potentially beyond, things went south.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brown said that during the negotiations, the recently retired quarterback "cursed out" his agent.

"My agent, Ed Wasielewski, is getting called, cursed out by Tom Brady over why is he pushing back for the contract for scraps," Brown said on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast. "Imagine if you heard that, the same guy that brought you in to win a ring, the same agent he told you to hook up with to get the deal, is not telling me, the guy’s calling him, saying, yo, cursing him out about scraps of a contract."

"I give everyone their props from a team standpoint, as far as the team, but you know, we all got our own agendas in the midst of the team," he added. "So when you’re an older player, you getting deals like that, you feel like, and I’m telling, my agent’s telling me already before the season that this guy, who he hooked me up with, is calling him, cussing him out about the contract."

Brown eventually agreed on a one-year deal worth up to $6.25 million, but like his relationship with Brady, his tenure in Tampa Bay ended on a sour note.

In the middle of the Bucs' final game of the 2021 season, Brown went on a tirade where he flipped out on coaches on the sideline, took his jersey off, and ran into the tunnel shirtless. Then-head coach Bruce Arians announced shortly after the game that Brown had played his last snap in Tampa Bay.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown has not played since that incident - he made seven Pro Bowls and had 928 catches for 12,291 yards.