Antonio Brown needles Bucs, Tom Brady's personal trainer in latest Twitter rant

Antonio Brown took a shot at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady’s personal trainer Alex Guerrero on Monday after the Bucs fell to the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Brown, the free-agent wide receiver who left the Buccaneers in the middle of a game against the New York Jets at the end of the 2021-22 season, fired a tweet directed at the Buccaneers and TB12 Sports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Thought y’all could find someone do what i do @Buccaneers @TB12sports," Brown tweeted. "I’m still Waiting sorry ahhhhh boys.

"What happen Alex Scam Guerra … should of went to college get a degree u hurting players n taking double compensation without no education … doing happy feet massages."

ANTONIO BROWN TROLLS TOM BRADY AGAIN WITH SCREENSHOT OF SUPPOSED TEXT: 'YOU ARE ACTING SELFISH'

The tweet appears to underscore the rift between Brown and Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion took Brown under his wing when the wide receiver first joined the New England Patriots and later with the Bucs. He was training at the TB12 Sports facility at a few points.

Brown has been a thorn in Brady’s side this season, consistently needling him about his divorce from Gisele Bündchen and his play on the field as Tampa Bay has fallen to under .500.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some of Brown’s message have even caught Guerrero, including one back in August. In January, Brown released screenshots of messages between him and Guerrero, alleging that Guerrero had yet to repay money Brown gave him for working out.