Antonio Brown makes his pitch to Cowboys, Jerry Jones: 'The plan is to get back into the game'

Brown’s NFL future is unknown

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
If the Dallas Cowboys decide to part ways with wide receiver Amari Cooper in the coming days, they will need to fill the position and land another weapon to help quarterback Dak Prescott in 2022.

One free agent wide receiver already made his pitch to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gestures to the crowd while storming off the field mid-game against the New York Jets Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Brown left the game and did not return.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown gestures to the crowd while storming off the field mid-game against the New York Jets Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Brown left the game and did not return. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP)

Antonio Brown made a recent appearance on "The Pivot Podcast" and told former NFL players Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor what his plans were for the upcoming season.

COWBOYS OWNER JERRY JONES SUED BY WOMAN CLAIMING HE'S BIOLOGICAL FATHER

"Maybe Jerry Jones thinks it looks sexy that I’m putting out all this motivation and all this hard work and encouragement. Maybe he wants to harness some of that energy," Brown said.

"The plan is to get back into the game," he added.

Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla.

Antonio Brown of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium Nov. 23, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The last time Brown was on a football field, he stormed off the field at MetLife Stadium during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets Jan. 2. He shed his pads and jersey, disposed of them and waved to the crowd shirtless while jogging to the locker room.

The Cowboys are the second team Brown has mentioned this offseason as a potential destination. He previously said he would like to play with the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Brown’s NFL future is unknown. As of Thursday, there were no signs he will be signing with another team.

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova