Antonio Brown makes his pitch to Cowboys, Jerry Jones: 'The plan is to get back into the game'

If the Dallas Cowboys decide to part ways with wide receiver Amari Cooper in the coming days, they will need to fill the position and land another weapon to help quarterback Dak Prescott in 2022.

One free agent wide receiver already made his pitch to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

Antonio Brown made a recent appearance on " The Pivot Podcast " and told former NFL players Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor what his plans were for the upcoming season.

"Maybe Jerry Jones thinks it looks sexy that I’m putting out all this motivation and all this hard work and encouragement. Maybe he wants to harness some of that energy," Brown said.

"The plan is to get back into the game," he added.

The last time Brown was on a football field, he stormed off the field at MetLife Stadium during a Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets Jan. 2. He shed his pads and jersey, disposed of them and waved to the crowd shirtless while jogging to the locker room.

The Cowboys are the second team Brown has mentioned this offseason as a potential destination. He previously said he would like to play with the Baltimore Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Brown’s NFL future is unknown. As of Thursday, there were no signs he will be signing with another team.