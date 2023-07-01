Antonio Brown hints partnership with ESPN after company layoffs

Antonio Brown was booted from the National Arena League, but he says he's already back to work elsewhere.

The free-agent wide receiver says he's partnered with ESPN after the company's mass layoffs.

Brown tweeted Saturday that he has a "partnership" with the brand.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Excited to announce my new partnership @espn," he tweeted.

Brown made it so only people he follows mentioned in the tweet could reply.

He has sent fictitious messages in the past, once saying he signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Disney-owned network axed roughly 20 prominent jobs on Friday.

An ESPN insider told Fox News Digital that high-paid staffers were let go in order to save rank-and-file positions.

Some talent that lost their jobs include NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay, "Monday Night Football" analysts Suzy Kolber and Hall of Famer Steve Young, NBA analysts Jeff Van Gundy and Jalen Rose, radio hosts Keyshawn Johnson and Max Kellerman, and baseball writer Joon Lee.

Despite the cost-cutting measures, ESPN signed host Pat McAfee to a five-year deal worth a reported $85 million earlier this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brown is the majority owner of the Albany Empire, which was recently booted from the National Arena League after failing its financial obligations.

The 34-year-old has not played in the NFL since his tirade at MetLife Stadium in the final game of the 2021 season, an incident in which he took his Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey off on the bench and ran into the locker room.

ESPN did not immediately say whether there is a partnership or not.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.