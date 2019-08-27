Rob Gronkowski addresses possibility of returning to NFL

Rob Gronkowski said Monday he is physically able to play football but unwilling to commit to the sport again after retiring following nine seasons with the New England Patriots.

Gronkowski made the comment during a press conference to announce his partnership with CBDMEDIC and his investment in Abacus Health Products.

“If I have the desire to play football again, if I feel passionate about football again, if I’m feeling like I need to be out there on the field, I will go back to football,” the former tight end said. “But as of right now, that is not the case.”

He added: “It could be the case in six months. It could be the case in two years. It could be the case in three years. It could be the case in three months. But I truly don’t see it in the foreseeable future — in, like, a week or a month. No. I want to do a different chapter of my life right now.”

According to Mass Live, Gronkowski suffered a quad injury in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams that allowed him only 20 minutes of sleep at a time and sent him several times to the hospital.

Gronkowski said in a news release that he was excited to start a new chapter in his life as an “advocate for recovery.”

“During my football career, I pushed myself while recovering from nine surgeries and countless injuries. I was in near-constant pain and needed to make a change," he said. "After retiring, I looked for better and more natural ways to recover and discovered CBDMEDIC through my dad. These products have helped me safely manage pain better than anything else I’ve tried. There is an incredible opportunity to educate people on healthier ways to recover and I’m looking forward to introducing new products with Abacus in the hope of helping millions of Americans balance their active lifestyles with [a] healthy recovery."

Gronkowski retired in March as arguably one of the best tight ends in NFL history. He finished his career with three Super Bowls, four All-Pro selections, 79 touchdown catches and 7,861 receiving yards.