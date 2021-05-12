Expand / Collapse search
SPORTS
Published

MMA star Anthony Johnson arrested hours after Bellator debut

Johnson hadn't fought professionally since 2017 when he was in UFC

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
MMA star Anthony Johnson was arrested just a day after his debut victory in Bellator over Jose Augusto.

Johnson was arrested at the Mohegan Sun Casino in Uncasville, Conn., on Saturday and charged with third-degree identity theft.

"On 11/09/2019 the New Canaan Police took a complainant regarding a victim having their credit card being used by a third party without permission," New Canaan police said in an arrest log.

"The illegal use of the credit card was used to purchase a round-trip airline ticket from Ft. Lauderdale, FL (FLL) to Newark, NJ (EWR). The name of the passenger was Anthony Johnson."

Police said Johnson illegally obtained a credit card to purchase the airline ticket and an arrest warrant was issued for the former UFC star. He was also cited for spending less than $500 on a revoked payment card.

Johnson was released on $500 bond and is scheduled for a court appearance later this month, according to the Daily Voice.

Bellator has not commented on Johnson’s arrest.

Johnson fought in his first MMA bout since 2017. He defeated Augusto via knockout in the second round. He moved to 23-6 in his career overall.

Johnson last fought in UFC and lost via submission to Daniel Cormier. The two fighters headlined the event.

