Denver Nuggets
Published

Anna Horford, sister of Celtics star, suggests double standard as Nikola Jokic celebrates with his brothers

Horford wrote that she didn't 'see anyone calling them clout chasing sluts for publicly supporting their brother'

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NBA world celebrated and congratulated Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic for his performance during the team’s run to the franchise’s first NBA championship.

As the festivities hit the court, Jokic’s brothers picked up coach Michael Malone and tossed him up in the air as the rest of the overjoyed team got ready to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy. 

Jokic then took photos with his brothers holding the trophy and the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP Award.

Michael Malone is carried

Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is hoisted by star player Nikola Jokic's brothers Strahinja and Nemanja after the Nuggets' 94-89 NBA Finals-clinching win at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., Monday, June 12, 2023. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

Anna Horford, the outspoken sister of Boston Celtics star Al Horford, reacted to the clip.

"Huh… I don’t see anyone calling them clout chasing sluts for publicly supporting their brother… Funny how that works," she tweeted Tuesday.

Horford then responded to some of the negative reactions she received about her opinion.

Jokic brothers on the sidelines

Nemanja and Strahinja Jokic, brothers of Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, celebrate after the fourth quarter of the Nuggets' 113-111 Western Conference finals Game 4 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles May 22, 2023. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

"Stop trying to slut shame women, bro," she wrote to one person.

Separately, she added, "God, the women-shaming gremlins on this app are f---ing insufferable."

Horford didn’t appear to take a shot at the Jokic brothers but drew a line between the reactions she receives versus how others reacted to the Jokic brothers. She retweeted a clip of the two-time NBA MVP talking about his journey from second-round pick to arguably the league’s best player.

Nikola Jokic smiles with trophy

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is awarded the Bill Russell MVP trophy after winning Game 5 of the 2023 NBA Finals June 12, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

"If you want to be successful, you need to be bad, then you need to be good. Then when you're good, you need to fail. Then when you fail, you're going to figure it out. ... There is no shortcuts. It's a journey," Jokic said after the Finals win.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.