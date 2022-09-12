Angels' Mike Trout on cusp of MLB history after 7th straight game with home run

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

No one can stop Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout from hitting baseballs out of ballparks.

In his seventh straight game, Trout has gone deep, homering in the top of the fifth inning against Cleveland Guardians pitcher Konnor Pilkington. He drove a low 94 mph fastball to dead center field, hitting the trees at Progressive Field.

The home run tied the game at four apiece.

The MLB record for most home runs hit in consecutive games is eight, so Trout is on the cusp of making history if he can keep it going.

The Angels play again in Cleveland on Tuesday night.

During this streak, Trout has owned a .417/.462/1.250 slash line entering Monday’s contest. He’s also collected two doubles and nine RBI. You can make it 11 RBI now.

Overall, Trout came into the game hitting .280/.369/.629 with 34 dingers and 67 RBI over 99 games thus far. He had to deal with injury again this season, missing a good chunk of July and August before he came back.

The Angels, though, haven’t done well again this season, owning a 61-79 record despite having Trout and two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani on their roster. While Trout and Ohtani have been performing up to expectations, the Angels have been faltering.

They are fourth in the AL West, with the Oakland A’s even worse at 51-90 heading into Monday.

But teams can always finish strong despite the postseason not being in their future, and that seems to be Trout’s mindset has he is seeing the ball very well at this point in the campaign.