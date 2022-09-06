Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Angels
Published

Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout combine for three home runs in Halos' 10-0 over Tigers

Ohtani hit two homers, while Trout now has 30+ for seventh time in career

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 2 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines September 2

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shohei Ohtani had his sixth multi-homer game of the season, Mike Trout also went deep and José Suarez threw three-hit ball over seven innings as the Los Angeles Angels routed the skidding Detroit Tigers 10-0 Monday night.

Luis Rengifo had a career-high four hits and drove in a run for the Angels, who had their second-biggest offensive performance of the season with 16 hits.

It was the seventh time this year Ohtani and Trout homered in the same game. Trout's solo shot to left field in the fifth off Tyler Alexander (3-9) was his 30th home run of the season, marking the seventh time in his 12-year career he has reached that plateau.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates his two-run home run with Mike Trout #27 in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 05, 2022, in Anaheim, California.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates his two-run home run with Mike Trout #27 in the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 05, 2022, in Anaheim, California. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

It marks the ninth time the Angels have had two players with at least 30 homers in a season. Ohtani has 32, including a two-run line drive in the third and a 416-foot solo drive in the seventh.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The two-way phenom from Japan — who had three hits and three RBIs — is second in the American League in home runs, 22 behind New York Yankees slugger and fellow AL MVP contender Aaron Judge.

Trout also had three hits and drove in a run. He is batting .302 (19 for 63) with six home runs since missing 28 games with left ribcage inflammation.

Suarez (6-6) struck out seven and went seven innings for the second time in 17 starts this season. The left-hander won his second straight start and is 5-3 since the All-Star break.

Detroit rookie Riley Greene had his 13-game hitting streak snapped.

Alexander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) and 10 hits.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates his second home run of the game in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 05, 2022, in Anaheim, California.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates his second home run of the game in the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 05, 2022, in Anaheim, California. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

SHOHEI OHTANI ACCOMPLISHES SOMETHING NO OTHER MAJOR LEAGUER HAS EVER DONE

LATE RELIEF

Tigers rookie utility player Kody Clemens, the son of Roger Clemens, ended up pitching for the second time in three days with the game out of reach.

Clemens worked one inning and allowed one run on three hits. He did strike out Ohtani looking with a 68 mph eephus pitch.

Kody Clemens has pitched six times this year and has given up three runs on 10 hits in six innings. The strikeout of Ohtani was his first this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: INF Jonathan Schoop (right ankle sprain) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo after playing in two games over the weekend at Class A West Michigan. Manager A.J. Hinch said Schoop is progressing toward being activated for this weekend's series in Kansas City.

Angels: OF Mickey Moniak (left middle finger fracture) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates scoring a run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 05, 2022, in Anaheim, California.

Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels celebrates scoring a run in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 05, 2022, in Anaheim, California. (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4, 4.17 ERA) threw five innings of four-hit ball to beat the Angels on Aug. 21.

Angels: RHP Mike Mayers (1-1, 5.17 ERA) will make his 21st appearance and third start of the season.