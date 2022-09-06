Angels' Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout combine for three home runs in Halos' 10-0 over Tigers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shohei Ohtani had his sixth multi-homer game of the season, Mike Trout also went deep and José Suarez threw three-hit ball over seven innings as the Los Angeles Angels routed the skidding Detroit Tigers 10-0 Monday night.

Luis Rengifo had a career-high four hits and drove in a run for the Angels, who had their second-biggest offensive performance of the season with 16 hits.

It was the seventh time this year Ohtani and Trout homered in the same game. Trout's solo shot to left field in the fifth off Tyler Alexander (3-9) was his 30th home run of the season, marking the seventh time in his 12-year career he has reached that plateau.

It marks the ninth time the Angels have had two players with at least 30 homers in a season. Ohtani has 32, including a two-run line drive in the third and a 416-foot solo drive in the seventh.

The two-way phenom from Japan — who had three hits and three RBIs — is second in the American League in home runs, 22 behind New York Yankees slugger and fellow AL MVP contender Aaron Judge.

Trout also had three hits and drove in a run. He is batting .302 (19 for 63) with six home runs since missing 28 games with left ribcage inflammation.

Suarez (6-6) struck out seven and went seven innings for the second time in 17 starts this season. The left-hander won his second straight start and is 5-3 since the All-Star break.

Detroit rookie Riley Greene had his 13-game hitting streak snapped.

Alexander went 4 1/3 innings, allowing seven runs (six earned) and 10 hits.

LATE RELIEF

Tigers rookie utility player Kody Clemens, the son of Roger Clemens, ended up pitching for the second time in three days with the game out of reach.

Clemens worked one inning and allowed one run on three hits. He did strike out Ohtani looking with a 68 mph eephus pitch.

Kody Clemens has pitched six times this year and has given up three runs on 10 hits in six innings. The strikeout of Ohtani was his first this season.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Tigers: INF Jonathan Schoop (right ankle sprain) will continue his rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo after playing in two games over the weekend at Class A West Michigan. Manager A.J. Hinch said Schoop is progressing toward being activated for this weekend's series in Kansas City.

Angels: OF Mickey Moniak (left middle finger fracture) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Tigers: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (3-4, 4.17 ERA) threw five innings of four-hit ball to beat the Angels on Aug. 21.

Angels: RHP Mike Mayers (1-1, 5.17 ERA) will make his 21st appearance and third start of the season.