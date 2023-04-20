Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Angels
Published

Angels manager Phil Nevin speaks out after double ejection in single game: 'That's a first'

Nevin was team's interim manager in 2022 but named to full-time role for this season

By Chantz Martin | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has been ejected from major league games over the years, but he had never been on the receiving end of a double ejection — until Wednesday.

Nevins was ejected twice from Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

"That's a first," he said before Thursday's series finale against New York.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jose Suarez hands the ball to Phil Nevin

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Suarez hands the ball to manager Phil Nevin as he leaves during the fourth inning against the New York Yankees on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Nevin was initially upset after an umpire called star outfielder Mike Trout out on a checked swing. The Angels had two runners on base when Trout was called out.

Nevin quickly emerged from the Angels dugout and began yelling at first base umpire Will Little. Nevins was tossed, but that did not stop him from continuing to walk toward Little.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS ANNOUNCE LAS VEGAS LAND DEAL; MLB COMMISSIONER EXPRESSES ‘SUPPORT'

Shortly after Nevins crossed the foul line, home plate umpire Lance Barksdale ejected the manger.

Phil Nevin reacts during a game

Manager Phil Nevin of the Los Angeles Angels is shown during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on April 5, 2023, in Seattle. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Nevin said he told Barksdale he already had been tossed, "Just to let you know."

The umpire responded, "Oh, I'm sorry," according to Nevin.

Nevin went to short right field to tell Little his thoughts from up close.

Phil Nevin argues with an umpire during a game

Phil Nevin of the Los Angeles Angels argues with umpire Bill Welke after he was ejected in the seventh inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 21, 2022, in Anaheim, California. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Yankees went on to win, 3-2, on Gleyber Torres' 10th-inning sacrifice fly.

The Angels are in the midst of several disappointing seasons but are off to a 9-9 start this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In August, Angels owner Arte Moreno announced his intention to explore selling the team. Moreno purchased the Angels in 2003 for $184 million from The Walt Disney Company.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.