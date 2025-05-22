Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark gets chippy with opponent, delivers a damning message: 'Not scared'

Fever guard was restrained after on-court incident, days after a similar clash with Angel Reese

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Tensions were high in the early going between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream Thursday night.

The two teams were 48 hours removed from a battle that came down to the final seconds, which the Dream won, 91-90. So, maybe there was some carryover.

With less than 30 seconds to go in the first quarter, Caitlin Clark and Rhyne Howard exchanged some words and had to be separated. Howard was playing full-court defense on Clark, who was dribbling up the court. 

Rhyne Howard and Caitlin Clark

Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) argues with Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half at State Farm Arena. (Brett Davis/Imagn Images)

Refs whistled the play, and the two bumped into one another. Both appeared to extend an arm, and Clark began to walk away from the situation before Howard took a step forward. But one of Howard's teammates quickly stepped in and led Howard away.

"I'm not scared of you," Clark appeared to say, and she was backed by her teammates.

Despite the tense moment Thursday, they shared a funny one earlier this month in the preseason, when Howard jokingly picked at Clark's ear after their exhibition, prompting a laugh from Clark.

Caitlin Clark shrugging

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark talks to a referee during a game against the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena. (Brett Davis/Imagn Images)

It was a slow night overall for Clark, who had just six points heading into the fourth quarter. She had 27 points two nights earlier against Atlanta. 

Indiana trailed, 75-71, with just over two minutes to go, but it ended the game on a 10-1 run. Clark added five points in the fourth quarter to finish with 11.

Clark's teammate, Natasha Howard, led the way with 26 points, while Rhyne Howard dropped 24.

The scuffle between Clark and Howard came five days after Clark and Angel Reese had to be separated. Clark was called for a flagrant foul on Reese, who then had words for Clark. 

The incident prompted an investigation into alleged hateful comments toward Reese by fans at the game. Reese reposted a TikTok that said she is "unsafe" playing in Indiana.

Caitlin Clark and Rhyne Howard on court

Caitlin Clark, right, of the Indiana Fever yells at Rhyne Howard (10) of the Atlanta Dream after an altercation during the first quarter at State Farm Arena May 22, 2025, in Atlanta.  (Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The Fever are back in action Saturday against the reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty in Indianapolis at 1 p.m. ET.

