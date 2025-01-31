Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Angel Reese

Angel Reese pays off mother's mortgage in surprise birthday gift

Reese surprised her mom during an episode of "Unapolegtically Angel"

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Angel Reese surprised her mom with a birthday gift that nearly brought her to tears. 

Reese’s mother, Angel Webb Reese, was a guest on the WNBA star’s "Unapologetically Angel" podcast.

At the end of the episode, Reese let her mother know that she had paid off her mortgage as part of her gift. 

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

Angel Reese looks on

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) looks on during the first half of a basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at Wintrust Arena.  (Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports)

"You said that if your mortgage was paid off that you would retire, or you won’t work, or you can pick if you want to work still, so your mortgage has been paid," Reese said. 

Webb Reese nearly dropped the cake she had been given, in disbelief.

"What?" Webb Reese said, flabbergasted.

"Today, your mortgage has been paid. You ain’t gotta worry about your mortgage no more. And if you want to still work and keep yourself busy, you can keep yourself busy," Reese continued. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Angel Reese with her mother, Angel Webb Reese on the right

LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese takes a photo for senior night with former LSU player and NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal, LSU Lady Tigers head coach Kim Mulkey, and Reese’s mother Angel Webb against the Kentucky Wildcats at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.  (Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports)

"Are you serious?" Webb Reese said, overwhelmed by Reese’s gift.

"And when I move to Chicago this year — actually I’m getting a house, y’all — you can come stay with me whenever you want to," Reese added. 

"That was my biggest goal in life, to retire you. To pay your mortgage or whatever you wanted for you not to work."

Webb Reese started to tear up and then Reese came over to her and sang "Happy Birthday."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Angel Reese looks on

Angel Reese (5) of the Rose takes a moment against the Vinyl during a timeout in the first half of the Unrivaled women’s professional 3v3 basketball league at Wayfair Arena.  (Jim Rassol-Imagn Images)

Webb Reese played for the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) and was inducted into the UMBC Athletics Hall of Fame. 

Reese wore #10 at LSU once it became available to honor her mother, as Webb Reese wore #10 in her playing days.

Now with the Chicago Sky, Reese dons #5.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.