Angel Reese says she 'needs' $50K bonus from Unrivaled championship after calling out WNBA salaries

Angel Reese won the Unrivaled league's inaugural championship on Monday night, and with it came a $50,000 bonus.

Reese, who won the college national championship with LSU in 2023, was a part of Rose BC, along with Chelsea Gray, Lexie Hull, Kahleah Cooper, Azura Stevens and Brittney Sykes.

Each player won the bonus, and it's safe to say that Reese was pretty thrilled.

"50K NEED DATTTTT," she posted to X shortly after the win.

That prompted Sydney Colson, who recently signed a one-year deal with Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever, to crack a joke about Reese giving her the money.

"Hey angel girl, just wanted to check in and see how ur doing and just let u know I’m here for u if u need anything…esp if u need to get rid of 50k by tomorrow or anything like that…" Colson replied to Reese's post.

But Reese turned it down, and it seems her original post wasn't much of sarcasm.

"hey sista. i’m doing well. just won 50k on a flight. I know you are VERY aware & i’m sorry to break it to you but i’m on a rookie contract & that 50k was a little more than half of my contract so I have to keep that to myself…. sorry :( give me a few years and i gotchu. be well," Reese replied.

Reese has spoken about WNBA contracts recently - she made just under $75,000 in her rookie season and will make less than that this upcoming year.

"I’m living beyond my means. Hating pays them bills, baby. I just hope you know the WNBA don’t pay my bills at all," she said back in October. "I don’t even think that pays one of my bills. Literally, I’m trying to think of my rent for where I stay at. Let me do the math real quick. I don’t even know my (WNBA) salary, $74,000?"

Reese also said earlier this month that she's willing to "stay at the negotiating table for as long as it takes" to get players more money.

Reese was named the Defensive Player of the Year in the inaugural season.

