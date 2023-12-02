Angel Reese posts cryptic message after return to court: ‘Make sure that apology is as loud as the disrespect’

LSU star Angel Reese returned to the floor on Thursday against Virginia Tech after mysteriously missing the Tigers’ previous four games.

Reese played for the first time since she was benched in the second half of a game against Kent State on November 14. She scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 29 minutes of game action against Virginia Tech.

On Friday, Reese posted photos of herself to Instagram along with a cryptic message.

"Just make sure that apology is as loud as the disrespect," she posted.

It’s unclear whom the message was directed to, but rumors over Reese’s four-game absence have been swirling for weeks.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey refused to provide details on why Reese was not playing, only saying that the absence stemmed from "locker room issues."

"Proud of her," Mulkey said after beating Virginia Tech. "Just proud of how she handled herself, proud she’s back to the Angel everybody knows. . . . There’s nothing but positive things about what happened on that floor."

During Reese’s absence, there was also a social spat between Reese’s mother and the mother of LSU teammate Flau’jae Johnson, according to Outkick.

Reese’s mother, Angel Webb Reese, criticized Johnson for poor word usage on Instagram, with Johnson’s mother responding.

"You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0-or-less grade point average," Kia Brooks said. "Stop being petty, fake and hateful, and take responsibility for you and your daughter’s actions."

After defeating Virginia Tech , a rematch of a Final Four game in last year's NCAA Tournament, Reese said she was happy to be back.

"My mental health is the most important thing before anything," Reese said Thursday. "And I’m going to make sure I’m OK before anything. Because I don’t want to cause anything, harm or any cancer within the locker room. So, being able to take a reset to myself. Like I said before, I am human. I’m not just an athlete and that’s OK to do.

"Pro’s do it all the time. So, whatever stories that were wrote and written, don’t believe everything you read. I’m back, and I’m happy, and I’m here. And I’m moving forward, and I’m gonna help take this team as far as I can."