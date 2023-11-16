Angel Reese may have been suspended after benching, and social media drama

LSU basketball superstar Angel Reese, one of the most famous women’s athletes in the world this side of LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, is undergoing an "attitude adjustment," according to a source close to the Tigers’ women’s team.

Reese did not play in the second half of reigning national champion LSU’s last game on Tuesday – a 109-79 win over lightly-regarded Kent State. LSU led only by 39-37 at halftime. She had 11 points and five rebounds in 13 minutes. But the Final Four MVP from seven months ago and BET Sportswoman of the Year did not play again.

LSU freshman guard Mikaylah Williams then took over the game by scoring 32 points in the second half for an LSU freshman record of 42 points for the game. Could Williams be taking over the team? It is still early.

On Thursday, the popular question in town among fans was if Reese has been suspended.

Amid swirling rumors, LSU coach Kim Mulkey fielded a question at a press conference Thursday about Reese’s status for Friday’s game at Southeastern Louisiana (8 p.m., ESPN +).

"I guess you better have a ticket to see, huh," Mulkey said playfully with a smile. "All right, you better get a ticket and see."

That’s what is called a non-denial denial. And there were more.

LSU Women’s Basketball Team Struggling After Championship

LSU (3-1) has already struggled to follow its magical 2022-23 season when it finished 34-2 and won the first basketball national championship in the history of the school – men or women. The Tigers beat Iowa and superstar guard Caitlin Clark, 102-85. Reese taunted Clark by putting her ring finger where the national title ring would go close to Clark’s face several seconds after the game ended. Other LSU players celebrated among themselves at the time.

The incident trended nationally for weeks.

No. 1 LSU lost its first game of this season in game two, 92-79, to No. 20 Colorado on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas. Reese scored 15 points on 6-of-15 shooting with 12 rebounds in that game.

"I’m disappointed and surprised in some players I thought would be tougher and have a little fight and leadership about them," Mulkey said after the loss.

Reese, a junior, was one of LSU’s leaders last season statistically and emotionally on the court.

"You live with poor shooting," Mulkey said. "You live with a tough night offensively. What I don’t live with is no guts and fight and physical play. You have to have that dog in you, and I don’t think we had it tonight. I think Mikaylah and Sa’Myah Smith did all they could, but look at them. You’re talking about a true freshman and a true sophomore. We need more than just them to have a little bit of fight within."

Angel Reese Busy As Reigning National Champion

Reese did have an exhausting off-season, traveling the country for various accolades and appearances. She won the ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete. The famous Sports Illustrated Swim Suit issue featured her. And she graced the cover of the Sports Illustrated Money Issue with Olivia Dunne for their multi-million dollar Name, Image & Likeness deals.

OutKick contacted Reese’s agent Jeanine Ogbonnaya.

"I really don’t have much information for you," Ogbonnaya said.

LSU’s sports information department also relayed a non-denial with no comment.

The Reese controversy has spilled over into social media, beginning with of all things Thursday morning – bad grammar.

Reese’s mother, Angel Webb Reese, criticized LSU player Flau’jae Johnson for poor word usage on Instagram. And then, Johnson’s mother Kia Brooks responded to Angel Reese’s mother on Instagram.

"You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0-or-less grade point average," she said. "Stop being petty, fake and hateful, and take responsibility for you and your daughter’s actions."

Neither Reese nor Johnson have responded to their dueling moms on social media as of yet. But former LSU player Jasmine Carson came off the bench to join the fray on X. Carson played for LSU on the national championship team last season.

And then, another former LSU player from last season’s team, Alexis Morris, checked in at the scorer’s table. She may have delivered the best advice to the parents and young adults. She tried to say, "Can we just get all get along?"

Or maybe she did mean to say, "Can we just all get alone?"

Mulkey fielded a question about the social media skirmish.

"Well, if you’re going to ask me social media stuff, I can cut you off," Mulkey, 61, said. "I know nothing about it. Anybody in here can tell you, I don’t know what’s on social media. I don’t know what people see, read, whatever. Buddy, I’ve been doing this for 40 years. If there’s negative stuff on social media, do you think it’s the first time I’ve ever had to deal with it? Coach. Just coach and get your team prepared."