Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LSU Tigers

Angel Reese back with team, set to play after missing LSU's last four games

Head coach Kim Mulkey said Reese's absence was due to 'locker room issues'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

After mysteriously missing LSU's last four games, Angel Reese has returned to the Tigers.

The Most Outstanding Player of the 2023 Women's NCAA Tournament was benched for the second half back on Nov. 14, and rumors swirled she had been suspended.

Head coach Kim Mulkey provided little details on Reese's absence, but said she will be available to play on Thursday against No. 9 Virginia Tech in a Final Four rematch — LSU is ranked seventh.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Angel Reese reacts on court

Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts during the fourth quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The only information Mulkey provided was that the absence stemmed from "locker room issues."

It's unknown at this point whether Reese will start or come off the bench.

The Tigers (7-1) won all the games Reese missed, most of them by wide margins, and have not lost since dropping their opener in Las Vegas to then-No. 20 Colorado, which has since risen to No. 3.

Reese missed games at Southeastern Louisiana and against Texas Southern in Baton Rouge before also not accompanying the team to the Cayman Islands for a holiday tournament. She did, however, recently post a photo on Instagram at LSU's basketball arena.

FROM OUTKICK: JIM HARBAUGH’S $1.5M BONUS MONEY SHOULD GO TO MICHIGAN ASSISTANTS, SAYS DAN DAKICH

Angel Reese goes for a basket

LSU forward Angel Reese (10) goes to the basket in the first half an NCAA college basketball game against Kent State in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.  (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

SOUTH CAROLINA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL WINS BY WILD MARGIN

Reese, nicknamed the "Bayou Barbie" and known for her eyelash extensions and pink finger nails, led LSU to its first national title in women’s basketball last season. She also has parlayed her popularity into name, image, and likeness endorsements valued at more than $1 million, making her one of the top-earning female college athletes. 

The junior garnered criticism when she pointed to her ring finger and did the "you can't see me" celebration in front of Iowa's Caitlin Clark in the closing seconds of the national title game. Clark previously did the taunt and said she had no issues with what Reese did.

Angel Reese points

Apr 2, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese (10) gestures to Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) after the game during the final round of the Women's Final Four NCAA tournament at the American Airlines Center. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reese started LSU’s first four games, averaging 17 points and 10.3 rebounds as the Tigers went 3-1.

Last season, she averaged 23 points and 15.4 rebounds — and set an NCAA record with 34 double-doubles in a season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.