Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NCAA BK
Published
Last Update January 30, 2017

An adorable kid reporter grills John Calipari in his postgame press conference

By Aaron Torres | FoxSports
Apr 3, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari speaks during a press conference for the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 3, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari speaks during a press conference for the 2015 NCAA Men's Division I Championship semi-final game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

College basketball took center stage Tuesday night with two great games at the Champions Classic in New York. And there was no bigger breakout star at the event than Kentucky's Malik Monk. The freshman finished with 23 points, including 7 of 11 from behind the 3-point arc.

Yet as impressive as Monk's performance was on Tuesday, it paled in comparison to that of another youngster. That'd be a tiny kid reporter who showed up at John Calipari's postgame press conference.

As you'll see below, the kid asks about Monk, and it leads to the perfect back-and-forth between rookie reporter and veteran coach.

Maybe the best part is that even after the kid asks the question and Calipari responds by comparing Monk to John Wall, Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and others, the kid remains unflappable, repeating the question.

A lot of the media could learn from this kid's tenacity.

And plenty of others could learn from how Calipari perfectly handled the situation.