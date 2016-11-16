An adorable kid reporter grills John Calipari in his postgame press conference

College basketball took center stage Tuesday night with two great games at the Champions Classic in New York. And there was no bigger breakout star at the event than Kentucky's Malik Monk. The freshman finished with 23 points, including 7 of 11 from behind the 3-point arc.

Yet as impressive as Monk's performance was on Tuesday, it paled in comparison to that of another youngster. That'd be a tiny kid reporter who showed up at John Calipari's postgame press conference.

As you'll see below, the kid asks about Monk, and it leads to the perfect back-and-forth between rookie reporter and veteran coach.

Maybe the best part is that even after the kid asks the question and Calipari responds by comparing Monk to John Wall, Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist and others, the kid remains unflappable, repeating the question.

A lot of the media could learn from this kid's tenacity.

And plenty of others could learn from how Calipari perfectly handled the situation.