American swimmer Ryan Murphy's wife reveals gender of their child at Paris Olympics

American swimmer Ryan Murphy was on top of the world on Monday, even if he was not standing on top of the podium at the Paris Olympics.

Murphy won a bronze medal in the 100-meter backstroke. It was the third medal he won in the competition and the seventh medal he has won at the Olympics overall.

To make it even sweeter, he found out he and his wife were having a girl. He saw Bridget Konttinen holding up a sign that their first child, due in January, will be a girl.

"I was walking back around and Bridget was holding up a sign, and it said — ‘Ryan, it’s a girl,’" Murphy said. "That was the first time I heard the gender.

"We both — we honestly both thought it was going to be a boy. And everyone — like everyone — we were talking to, they thought it was going to be a boy."

Murphy, a big fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars, noted that Trevor Lawrence and his wife are also having a girl.

"I hope our daughters can be friends."

Murphy won three gold medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and a gold in the 2020 Tokyo Games, as well as a silver. He won a bronze in Tokyo as well and wrapped up the bronze in Paris.

He finished behind Italy’s Thomas Ceccon and China’s Xu Jiayu.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.