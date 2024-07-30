Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

American swimmer Ryan Murphy's wife reveals gender of their child at Paris Olympics

Murphy won the medal in the 100-meter backstroke

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 29 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 29

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

American swimmer Ryan Murphy was on top of the world on Monday, even if he was not standing on top of the podium at the Paris Olympics.

Murphy won a bronze medal in the 100-meter backstroke. It was the third medal he won in the competition and the seventh medal he has won at the Olympics overall.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ryan Murphy and Bridget Konttinen in 2019

Swimmer Ryan Murphy and Bridget Konttinen pose during the Golden Goggle Awards on Nov. 24, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Ryan Murphy gender reveal sign

Ryan Murphy of the United States celebrates his bronze medal with his family after a "gender reveal" during the Men's 100m Backstroke Medals ceremony on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July 29, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Jari Pestelacci/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

To make it even sweeter, he found out he and his wife were having a girl. He saw Bridget Konttinen holding up a sign that their first child, due in January, will be a girl.

"I was walking back around and Bridget was holding up a sign, and it said — ‘Ryan, it’s a girl,’" Murphy said. "That was the first time I heard the gender.

"We both — we honestly both thought it was going to be a boy. And everyone — like everyone — we were talking to, they thought it was going to be a boy."

BRAZIL SENDS SWIMMER HOME FROM PARIS OLYMPICS FOR LEAVING VILLAGE WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION

Ryan Murphy in June 2024

Ryan Murphy reacts after winning the Men's 100 backstroke finals, June 17, 2024, at the U.S. Swimming Olympic Trials in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

Murphy, a big fan of the Jacksonville Jaguars, noted that Trevor Lawrence and his wife are also having a girl.

"I hope our daughters can be friends."

Murphy won three gold medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics and a gold in the 2020 Tokyo Games, as well as a silver. He won a bronze in Tokyo as well and wrapped up the bronze in Paris.

Ryan Murphy wins bronze

Gold medalist Thomas Ceccon, of Italy, stands on the podium with silver medalist Xu Jiayu, left, of China, and bronze medalist Ryan Murphy, right, of the United States, following the men's 100-meter backstroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 29, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He finished behind Italy’s Thomas Ceccon and China’s Xu Jiayu.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.