American Olympian Jordan Stolz sets Olympic record, captures gold in 1,000-meter race

American speedskater Jordan Stolz set an Olympic record on his way to a gold medal in the men’s 1,000-meter race on Wednesday at the 2026 Winter Games.

Stolz went head-to-head with Dutch star Jenning de Boo toward the latter part of the event. The two blazed an incredible trail on the ice and finished first and second in the race.

China’s Zhongyan Ning got the bronze with a time of 1:07.34.

The American picked up a 1:06.28, setting a new mark at the Olympics. De Boo finished with a time of 1:06.78.

Stolz came into the event with the 1,000-meter world record already in hand. He set the mark in 2024 in Salt Lake City with a time of 1:05.37.

It is the first medal for Stolz in what could be a major boon for him at the Milan Cortina Games. He’s set to take part in the men’s 500- and 1,500-meter races and the men’s mass start later in the Games. With his performance in the 1,000-meter, Stolz could very well come away with a few more gold medals around his neck.

Stolz first competed in the Olympics when he was just 17 and didn’t come close to making the podium in 2022 in Beijing.

Four years appeared to have made a world of difference. Since then, the Wisconsin native has won six gold medals in the World Single Distance Championships.