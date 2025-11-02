New York City Marathon men's race features photo finish

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The men’s portion of the New York City Marathon came down to the wire on Sunday.

Kenya’s Benson Kipruto crossed the finish line a split second in front of Alexander Mutiso in a photo finish.

Benson Kipruto and Alexander Mutiso cross the finish line

Benson Kipruto and Alexander Mutiso cross the finish line to win first and second place in the men's elite division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

The two runners separated themselves from the pack heading into the 24th mile of the event. Mutiso, who is also from Kenya, turned on the jets in the last 50 meters of the race but fell just short of Kipruto.

Kipruto finished with a time of 2:08.09 to win the race. It was the first time he won the New York City Marathon.

The Olympic bronze medalist in the 2024 Paris Games took home first place in the 2024 Tokyo, 2022 Chicago and 2021 Boston Marathons. His time at the New York City Marathon this year fell about six seconds short of his personal best time of 2:02.16.

Benson Kipruto and Alexander Mutiso race to the finish line

Benson Kipruto and Alexander Mutiso, both from Kenya, make their way through Central Park during the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Elsewhere, Hellen Obiri set a course record on the women’s side in the event. She finished with a time of 2:19.51, winning the race for the second time. She pulled away from Sharon Lokedi in the final mile to capture the top prize.

Obiri topped Margaret Okayo’s record, which was a time of 2:22.31 set in 2003.

The 26.2-mile course took runners through all five boroughs of New York, starting in Staten Island and ending in Manhattan’s Central Park. It’s the 49th year the race has toured through the five boroughs.

Hellen Obiri all smiles after the marathon

Hellen Obiri celebrates winning first place in the women's elite division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

The first iteration of the New York City Marathon had 55 finishers, while the 2024 race had 55,642 competitors cross the finish line.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

