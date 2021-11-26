Alvin Kamara's three-word message to Saints fans after blowout loss to Bills

New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara offered a three-word message to fans after the team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.

Kamara missed his third straight game as the Bills beat the Saints 31-6. The running back had been dealing with a knee injury and didn’t practice in the days leading up to Thursday night’s matchup. But while he’s been on the mend he sent a tweet Friday trying to assure fans not to lose hope.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m on it.."

New Orleans ran the ball 25 times for 44 yards against Buffalo. Tony Jones Jr. got the bulk of the carries (16) and ran for 27 yards. He averaged 1.7 yards per game. Ty Montgomery ran the ball six times for 14 yards. Trevor Siemian even had three yards on the ground.

TOM BRADY RIBS DREW BREES IN TRIBUTE VIDEO DURING SAINTS CEREMONY: 'DON’T EVER COME BACK'

As the Saints dropped to 5-6 on the season, the injuries have really affected the team. Kamara has missed a few games, which interrupts the team’s running ability. Kamara has 530 rushing yards and three touchdowns in just eight games this season. He also has 32 catches for 310 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

But not having Jameis Winston or Michael Thomas has also been an issue.

Winston was the starting quarterback before he went down with a season-ending knee injury. Thomas, one of the best wide receivers in the league, was placed on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing ankle surgery. He was then ruled out after a setback.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Saints are third in the NFC South and have a tough road ahead. The defense will need to step up even more than it has this season to try and sneak a playoff spot by year’s end.