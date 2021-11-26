Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New Orleans Saints
Published

Alvin Kamara's three-word message to Saints fans after blowout loss to Bills

New Orleans running back Kamara has been dealing with knee injury

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

New Orleans Saints star Alvin Kamara offered a three-word message to fans after the team’s loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving.

Kamara missed his third straight game as the Bills beat the Saints 31-6. The running back had been dealing with a knee injury and didn’t practice in the days leading up to Thursday night’s matchup. But while he’s been on the mend he sent a tweet Friday trying to assure fans not to lose hope.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Alvin Kamara (41) of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during the second quarter in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome on Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Alvin Kamara (41) of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during the second quarter in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome on Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

"I’m on it.."

New Orleans ran the ball 25 times for 44 yards against Buffalo. Tony Jones Jr. got the bulk of the carries (16) and ran for 27 yards. He averaged 1.7 yards per game. Ty Montgomery ran the ball six times for 14 yards. Trevor Siemian even had three yards on the ground.

TOM BRADY RIBS DREW BREES IN TRIBUTE VIDEO DURING SAINTS CEREMONY: 'DON’T EVER COME BACK'

As the Saints dropped to 5-6 on the season, the injuries have really affected the team. Kamara has missed a few games, which interrupts the team’s running ability. Kamara has 530 rushing yards and three touchdowns in just eight games this season. He also has 32 catches for 310 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Alvin Kamara (41) of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during the fourth quarter in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome on Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Alvin Kamara (41) of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during the fourth quarter in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome on Nov. 7, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

But not having Jameis Winston or Michael Thomas has also been an issue.

Winston was the starting quarterback before he went down with a season-ending knee injury. Thomas, one of the best wide receivers in the league, was placed on the physically unable to perform list after undergoing ankle surgery. He was then ruled out after a setback.

Alvin Kamara (41) of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the start of an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on Oct. 31, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Alvin Kamara (41) of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the start of an NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on Oct. 31, 2021, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Saints are third in the NFC South and have a tough road ahead. The defense will need to step up even more than it has this season to try and sneak a playoff spot by year’s end.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com