Tom Brady ribs Drew Brees in tribute video during Saints ceremony: 'Don’t ever come back'

There’s at least one person who’s happy Drew Brees retired from the NFL.

The former New Orleans Saints quarterback was honored at halftime during the team’s Thanksgiving night game against the Buffalo Bills. He received a tribute video during the ceremony at the Caesars Superdome and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star was grateful Brees wasn’t playing anymore.

"Thank you, Drew … for retiring! Don’t ever come back," Brady said in the message.

The video was met by a loud chorus of boos.

Brees was a part of the NBC broadcast on Thursday night as he was calling the Saints-Bills game with Mike Tirico. The Southern University band spelled out "Brees #9" on the field and a montage of memorable moments from Brees’ career played on the video board.

"We've experienced so many unbelievable moments on this field and in this city," Brees said. "Thank you so much for loving us, thank you for embracing me and my family. We will always love you and we will always work to make you proud."

Brees raised his fist in the air while the Saints fans chanted, "Who dat, who dat, who dat say they gonna beat them Saints!"

Brees played 20 seasons in the NFL between the Saints and the San Diego Chargers. He retired after losing in the NFC Divisional Playoffs to Brady and the Buccaneers to end his 2020 season. He was the NFL’s all-time leader in yards passing with 80,358. He also had 571 passing touchdowns when he retired.

Both marks were eclipsed by Brady.

The Bills beat the Saints 31-6 Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.