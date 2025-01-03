Allstate deletes social media post of CEO's controversial Sugar Bowl message amid backlash

Allstate, the corporate sponsor of the Sugar Bowl, appeared to wipe its social media of a video message from CEO Tom Wilson after his remarks following the terrorist attack on Bourbon Street sparked massive backlash online.

In the message played for fans prior to kickoff in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game between Georgia and Notre Dame, Wilson stated that Americans should overcome an "addiction to divisiveness" and instead "accept people's imperfections and differences."

"Wednesday, tragedy struck the New Orleans community. Our prayers are with the victims and their families. We also need to be stronger together by overcoming an addiction to divisiveness and negativity," Wilson said in the video.

"Join Allstate working in local communities all across America to amplify the positive, increase trust and accept people's imperfections and differences. Together we win."

The video was received poorly online, with many Allstate customers threatening to boycott the company over its "tone-deaf" messaging.

The video went viral on social media and was even shared by Allstate’s own social media team on X. However, OutKick’s Zach Dean reported Friday that the post has since been deleted.

At least 15 innocent people were tragically killed and dozens of others injured in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, when 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. Army veteran, plowed through a crowd of people on Bourbon Street using a pick-up truck flying an ISIS flag on the back.

The FBI investigating the attack labeled it an act of terrorism, and found some potential improvised explosive devices. Jabbar was declared dead on the scene after exchanging gunfire with local law enforcement.

In response to the backlash shared on social media, Allstate provided a statement to Fox News Digital on Thursday condemning "violence in all forms."

"To be clear, Allstate CEO Tom Wilson unequivocally condemns this heinous act of terrorism and violence in all forms. We stand with the families of the victims, their loved ones and the community of New Orleans. The reference to overcoming divisiveness and negativity reflects a broader commitment to fostering trust and positivity in communities across the nation," the statement read.