Allen Robinson, Rams agree to 3-year deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Los Angeles Rams are reloading for 2022 after winning the Super Bowl this past season.

In their latest free agency signing, the Rams got another weapon for quarterback Matthew Stafford to line up next to wideouts Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Rams signed veteran wide receiver Allen Robinson on Thursday to a three-year, $46.5 million deal, including $30.7 million guaranteed, the NFL Network reported .

BAKER MAYFIELD REQUESTS TRADE FROM BROWNS AS TEAM DROPS OUT OF DESHAUN WATSON SWEEPSTAKES: REPORT

Los Angeles later announced the deal.

Last season, Robinson only had 410 receiving yards with one touchdown as a member of the Chicago Bears. It was his lowest output ever since 2017, when he tore his ACL in the season opener as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As a member of the Bears last year, Robinson played in 12 games. He dealt with a nagging hamstring injury and had a short stint on the reserve/COVID-19 list. In 2020, Robinson had a career-high 102 receptions and piled up 1,250 yards with six touchdowns.

Robinson was on a one-year, $17.8 million deal with the Bears last season.