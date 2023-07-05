All-Pro Robbie Gould excited for American Century Championship golf tournament, talks next steps in NFL career

NFL All-Pro kicker Robbie Gould will be one of the dozens of participants at next week’s American Century Celebrity Golf Championship near Lake Tahoe in Nevada.

The former San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears kicker will be one of the competitors looking to knock off former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who enters the event as the reigning champion.

"There’s a lot of excitement that goes around this week because, not only is it their 34th annual, I think this is like my 12th or 13th time playing in the event," Gould told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

"But it’s kind of a unique deal where you get to see some of your buddies, you get to see some clients you’ve played with or become friends with.

"For me, from a golf perspective, I’ve been playing a little bit more. It’s been fun to go with my kids. I just get excited to go out and see the 50,000 fans that are going to be there. Help raise money for charity. They’ve raised over $7 million for charity. This is the premier celebrity golf event. So, there’s a lot of excitement. Pretty pumped to get out there."

The Stowers Institute for Medical Research is the official charity of the tournament this year. Since 1990, the championship has donated 100% of its net proceeds to charity.

Gould keeps his amateur status. So, any money that he makes from the event goes right to the charity donation.

"It’s great to be able to do that and give back to the charity. And, obviously, I want to play well," he said, adding that he has a good idea of how he’s going to approach Edgewood Tahoe.

While Romo, Steph Curry, Aaron Rodgers, Derek Carr and Charles Barkley will compete for the trophy and bragging rights, celebrities like Colin Jost, Miles Teller, Ray Romano and Alfonso Ribeiro are all listed on the docket.

Last year, even Justin Timberlake joined the fray. But Gould said he’s not one to get starstruck.

"I had the ability to play with some of the best players to ever walk the game of football. I mean, my career started with Tom Brady in that locker room when they were winning their third Super Bowl," he said. "You had Corey Dillon, Doug Flutie.

"Doug Flutie was the first guy to ever hold for me, and he plays in this event. We still talk about how he used to make me dropkick before practices just like having fun. And he’s the last guy to ever dropkick in the National Football League. There’s moments in time where you never know when you’re doing to cross paths with people."

Gould said he relished the opportunity last year to bring his kids to the event and almost took home a Dad of the Year trophy.

"I had the ability to bring my kids out last year, and they were meeting guys that I play against on Sundays, like Josh Allen and Travis Kelce," Gould told Fox News Digital. "Travis came over and said ‘what’s up’ to my kids and said hello to me. And my kids thought I was a superhero just because he came up and said hi.

"So, it’s funny for my kids to be able to see that because it’s awesome to have role models like that in your life where these guys seem them play in ‘The Match’ and now they’re playing at American Century. It’s fun for them to be able to pick up on what they do and be able to follow them in their careers.

"And, to me, this is more than a golf event, and that’s what it embodies. It embodies family, embodies charity. It embodies one of the most prestigious golf celebrity events that when you get the invite, you say ‘yes’ right away to make sure you lock in your place."

He finished 30th in the event last year and tied for 35th in 2021.

Gould has played in the NFL since 2005, when the Patriots signed him as an undrafted free agent. He was then signed and released by the Baltimore Ravens before becoming a mainstay for the Chicago Bears. He played 11 years in Chicago, one with the New York Giants and spent the last six with the San Francisco 49ers before he was let go at the end of the season.

The 40-year-old NFL veteran is searching for his next team. He told Fox News Digital he’s been having fun staying at home with the kids, coaching their baseball teams and driving them to school. He said he’s been "in conversations with other teams, but deals just haven’t been able to be made."

While navigating through free agency, Gould said he’s still focused on bringing home a Lombardi Trophy.

"Well, Super Bowl first and foremost," he told Fox News Digital when asked what he’s thinking about when deciding what team is next. "Obviously, I’m 40, going into my 19th season. I think having the ability to win is a big deal for me."

The 49ers teams Gould played for were in the NFC Championship three out of the last four seasons.

"I’ve had a taste of that success, and I want to do that again," he said. "And I know that opportunity is going to come sooner rather than later. But right now, it’s about staying in shape and my kids and having fun on the golf course."

The American Century Celebrity Golf Championship's first round begins July 14 and continues through July 16. The first round can be seen on Peacock and the Golf Channel. The second and third rounds are on NBC and Peacock.