Alex Vesia emotional after save with healthcare workers who helped family through daughter's death in stands

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Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia admitted he was almost in tears after striking out three New York Mets hitters in a row to close a 2-1 victory at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday night.

It’s usually not Vesia’s job to close games, but with Edwin Diaz dealing with arm fatigue, manager Dave Roberts called upon him to face Jorge Polanco, Bo Bichette and Francisco Alvarez while clinging to a one-run lead in the top of the ninth inning. But he was up for the challenge.

It also happened to be healthcare appreciation night at Dodger Stadium, and some of those honored in the crowd that night were by Vesia’s side through a horrific time for the veteran left-hander.

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Vesia and his wife lost their infant daughter last October – just five days after she was born. Before the 2025 World Series, Vesia left the team, citing a "deeply personal matter," and he never pitched in the thrilling Fall Classic that ensued with the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Tuesday night, some of those healthcare workers who cared for Vesia and his family through the hard time were in the stands to support him. And they went ballistic as his performance shaped out to be a good one.

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Cameras panned to the group of healthcare workers that were there for Vesia, and they were on their feet jumping and cheering every time he got a strikeout. When Alvarez was called for a check-swing strike three to end the game, Vesia reacted in elation as he celebrated the victory.

During a post-game interview, he pointed up to the suite where those healthcare workers cheered him on and spoke about their impact.

"I’m going to cry, man. This is a very emotional day. Everyone up there played a very, very, very big part. [My wife] Kay and I are just so happy to be able to share today. For me to get a save, it’s unbelievable."

The Dodgers and Blue Jays both paid tribute to Vesia on the field during the World Series, showing support through his situation. A few days after the World Series, Vesia announced the death of his daughter, where he thanked the Dodgers, the fan base and the Blue Jays for their support during the difficult time.

Vesia was back with the Dodgers to start the 2026 season, and his first outing resulted in a standing ovation from the Dodger Stadium crowd after getting out of a seventh-inning jam against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

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And like he was in that first outing, Vesia was sporting a customized pink Marucci glove on his right hand Tuesday night with his daughter’s name stitched on it. He also had her birthdate as well as a "K" for his wife on the glove’s ring finger.

Since the start of the season, Vesia hasn’t given up a run for the Dodgers, striking out nine hitters and collecting a save prior to Tuesday night’s as well.

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