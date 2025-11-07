Dodgers' Alex Vesia reveals death of infant daughter: 'No words to describe the pain we’re going through'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia revealed on social media that his infant daughter Sterling died in the final week of October.

"Our little angel we love you forever & you’re with us always. Our beautiful daughter went to heaven Sunday October 26th. There are no words to describe the pain we’re going through but we hold her in our hearts and cherish every second we had with her," Vesia wrote in the caption of an Instagram post of him holding his daughter's hand.

"Thank you to the Dodgers for their understanding and support during this time. Our baseball family showed up for us and we wouldn’t be able to do this without them. Thank you Dodger Nation, Blue Jays organization and all baseball fans for your love and support. We have seen ALL your messages, comments and posts. It’s brought us so much comfort.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Lastly, we’d like to thank Cedars Sinai and all the medical staff who helped Kayla and Sterling. Every person we came across was truly so incredible."

The Dodgers announced Oct. 23 the relief pitcher would be taking a leave of absence during the 2025 World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The statement did not clarify why he'd be taking the leave at the time but indicated the team had a "heavy heart."

JESÚS MONTERO, FORMER YANKEES TOP PROSPECT AND MARINERS PLAYER, DEAD AT 35

"It's with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter," the statement read. "The entire Dodgers organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date."

Vesia's teammates paid tribute to him during Game 3 of the World Series Oct. 27, wearing his jersey number 51 on the side of their hats.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw told reporters after the game about the decision to honor Vesia.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s just something that we talked about," Kershaw said. "I’m new to the bullpen, but Ves, he means a lot to all of us. And he was a huge part of this team, huge part of that bullpen. So, we just wanted to do something to honor him."

Vesia and wife Kayla previously announced they were expecting a baby in April.