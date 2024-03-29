Alex Rodriguez takes aim at Timberwolves' Glen Taylor amid ownership fallout: 'So f---ing childish'

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The war over the Minnesota Timberwolves is heating up.

Owner Glen Taylor announced Thursday that the team was no longer for sale after he said MLB legend Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce entrepreneur Marc Lore had failed to meet certain deadlines agreed upon in the original sale conditions.

"I will continue to work with Marc, Alex and the rest of the ownership group to ensure our teams have the necessary resources to compete at the highest levels on and off the court," Taylor said in a statement provided by the team.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The Timberwolves and Lynx are no longer for sale."

But Rodriguez and Lore seem to disagree.

"We’re going to be the owners of the Minnesota Timberwolves," Lore told Sportico on Friday. "It’s just a matter of time, and how much pain Glen wants to put the fans, the players, the town and community through. It’s his choice. It didn’t have to be this way."

In a joint statement released by Rodriguez and Lore, the pair accused Taylor of having "seller’s remorse."

EX-TIMBERWOLVES STAFFER ACCUSED OF STEALING EXECUTIVE'S HARD DRIVE CONTAINING 'STRATEGIC' NBA INFO

The $1.5 billion deal, which also included the WNBA franchise, was agreed upon nearly three years ago. It was structured in a way that would incrementally change over leadership from Taylor to the investment group. They bought about 20% of the franchise in 2021 and another portion around 20% in 2023.

Rodriguez and Lore defended their role in the deal, saying in their statement that they have fulfilled all of their obligations and "have all necessary funding" needed to close the deal.

According to multiple reports, the relationship between both parties has been on the rocks for some time. A source told Sportico that an owners' suite Rodriguez and Lore built was just one point of contention.

Rodriguez fired back over this in his comments to the outlet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Think about it from our end: If we had an ironclad agreement, like we do, would we be talking about how Marc and Alex are more worried about the owners' suite than making real [basketball] trades?" Rodriguez said. "It’s so f---ing childish. But you only do that when you don’t have any ground to sit on."

Accusations of "seller’s remorse" come amid an increase in NBA franchise values. According to ESPN, the Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and the Charlotte Hornets have all sold at valuations of at least $3 billion.

They also come amid success on the court for Minnesota. The Timberwolves (50-22) beat the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday to reach the 50-win mark for just the fifth time in the 35-year history of the franchise. They are also tied for second place in the Western Conference.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.