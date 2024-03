Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A former Minnesota Timberwolves employee is facing felony charges after he was accused of stealing the hard drive of a team executive that contained "strategic NBA information," according to court documents.

Somak Sarkar, 33, was arrested by the Minneapolis Police Department Monday and charged with third-degree felony burglary after prosecutors alleged in court documents filed in Hennepin County that the former staffer stole a hard drive containing sensitive information from the office of Sachin Gupta, the Timberwolves' executive vice president of basketball operations.

According to the filings, Gupta left the hard drive connected to his laptop in his office Feb. 2. But when he returned the following Monday, it was missing. Security footage allegedly showed Sarkar entering the office that Saturday when "no other employees were there.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Defendant entered the office twice after looking to see if anyone could see him. He then left," court documents stated.

Sarkar previously worked in the unit Gupta supervised until August but was transferred to coaching staff "due to job performance." According to the complaint, his newly assigned workstation was not near Gupta’s office.

He was fired after the team reviewed the security footage.

EX-JAGUARS EMPLOYEE SENTENCED TO MORE THAN 6 YEARS IN PRISON FOR $22 MILLION EMBEZZLEMENT SCHEME

The hard drive was eventually recovered, but a forensic analysis revealed that more than 5,000 files had been "accessed and downloaded onto another device."

Information on the hard drive contained Gupta’s personal information, including his Social Security number, tax information and bank information. It also included information from the Timberwolves, like player contracts and employee contracts.

According to the complaint, it also contained "strategic NBA information."

The Timberwolves told Fox News Digital they are aware of the allegations but will not comment further on ongoing legal matters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After a warrant was served and led to the recovery of that information on his own devices, Sarkar told officers he had the hard drive in his possession to "put some stuff on it" and forgot to return it, the complaint alleged.

Sarkar faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Online records from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s office indicated he has been released from custody and is due back in court later this week.