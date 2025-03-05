Alex Ovechkin donates to pediatric cancer research as he chases NHL history

Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is in hot pursuit of hockey history, and the veteran NHL star made a commitment Wednesday that will have an impact beyond the sport.

The Capitals announced Wednesday a partnership with Ovechkin, Hockey Fights Cancer and the V Foundation to raise money for pediatric cancer research that parallels his pursuit of the NHL career goal-scoring record.

In a statement provided by the team, Ovechkin vowed to use his platform to make a difference.

"Throughout my NHL career, I have met many brave kids battling cancer, and I feel it’s important to do what I can to help save more lives from this horrible disease," Ovechkin said. "I want to thank the V Foundation for all their hard work, and I look forward to using my platform and doing anything I can to help further the V Foundation and Hockey Fights Cancer’s mission."

Ovechkin is 11 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s mark of 894 goals. Beginning with Wednesday’s game against the New York Rangers, Ovechkin will make a donation equal to his career goal total every time he scores for the remainder of his career.

And his donations will be matched by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Caps.

"Alex Ovechkin’s summit to greatness on the ice has been a thrill for all hockey fans, and his commitment to funding innovative pediatric cancer research will make a lifesaving impact for years to come," said Shane Jacobson, CEO of the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

"We are thrilled to have Alex on our team. We look forward to celebrating his accomplishments and celebrating advancements in cancer research together."

Ovechkin, 39, has 31 goals this season after being sidelined for 16 games after breaking his leg in November.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.